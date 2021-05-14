Cost, traffic don’t support replacing Delaware Bay ferries with a bridge, by Thomas J. Cook

Now, let’s take a look at the cost. A previous study estimated the cost of a bridge at $1 billion. Assuming the historical rate of construction inflation over the past 20 years, the current price tag is in the $2 billion range, if we were bidding it today. We have every reason to believe that this number is low. The Bay Bridge-Tunnel’s current cost estimate for adding a third span for just four miles of its length is $5 to $8 billion. Even the lowest possible cost of a new bridge across the Delaware Bay is at least eight times the cost of three new ferry vessels. Without going into detail on the math, reasonable traffic projections for a new bridge would require a toll in the neighborhood of $82/vehicle just to service a 30-year debt, even at 0% interest! Then we would need a premium on top of that to cover maintenance, the costs of which could not be amortized, possibly pushing the vehicle toll to almost $400, or eight times our current peak season ferry vehicle fare. A bridge is not economically viable absent a massive increase in traffic that is extremely unlikely to occur for decades, if ever.