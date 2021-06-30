Communion for everyone, not for dividing believers, by Adam Van Brimmer

A wise and much less uptight man than I once diffused one of my periodic meltdowns over the folly of organized Christianity with a gentle chastisement.

“Adam, you are here for the man on the wall, not the man in the pulpit.”

I’m a Roman Catholic, so the man on the wall is Jesus Christ. The crucified Christ is mounted above the altar of every Catholic church worldwide. The man in the pulpit is clergy, and while the church teaches that priests and bishops are “in the person of Christ,” we all know them to be flawed human beings subject to the same spiritual weaknesses and intellectual challenges as the rest of us.

Recent decisions by church leaders are once again elevating the blood pressure. Not just those of the Catholic clergy, but the Protestants as well.

The same week the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops advanced a measure meant to deny communion to President Joe Biden over his stance on abortion, the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting devolved into a playground staredown over cultural issues. The Methodist church has been dealing with a similar theological crisis in recent years.