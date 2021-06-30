 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Communion for everyone, not for dividing believers, by Adam Van Brimmer
0 comments

Communion for everyone, not for dividing believers, by Adam Van Brimmer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sack

A wise and much less uptight man than I once diffused one of my periodic meltdowns over the folly of organized Christianity with a gentle chastisement.

“Adam, you are here for the man on the wall, not the man in the pulpit.”

I’m a Roman Catholic, so the man on the wall is Jesus Christ. The crucified Christ is mounted above the altar of every Catholic church worldwide. The man in the pulpit is clergy, and while the church teaches that priests and bishops are “in the person of Christ,” we all know them to be flawed human beings subject to the same spiritual weaknesses and intellectual challenges as the rest of us.

Recent decisions by church leaders are once again elevating the blood pressure. Not just those of the Catholic clergy, but the Protestants as well.

The same week the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops advanced a measure meant to deny communion to President Joe Biden over his stance on abortion, the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting devolved into a playground staredown over cultural issues. The Methodist church has been dealing with a similar theological crisis in recent years.

Evangelicals, regardless of the denomination, are at or near an ideological tipping point that is all too familiar beyond the church doors. As society trends toward being more equitable and inclusive in terms of race, gender and sexual identity, Americans’ attitudes toward that evolution are reflected in how they worship — naturally so, as many see their church as the moral authority.

The issue there is the varying ways church leaders interpret Christ’s teachings. They craft their narratives around one or two and ignore the others. And as we saw with the evangelical support for former President Donald Trump, many are willing to turn a blind eye toward one’s unapologetically repugnant moral behavior so long as that person advances the church’s agenda.

This forsaking of the core values of Christianity — love and forgiveness and the understanding that God, not men in robes, will judge us for our sins — is maddening.

What’s more, it is gutting Christianity. It’s no coincidence that polling shows fewer than half of American adults now claim a religious congregation. Churches are literally driving believers away.

Particularly young Christians.

During a recent lunch with a 20-something woman raised as a Protestant, she expressed a desire to return to church after drifting away, as so many do in the years after they leave their parents’ home. She remains hesitant, though, because from her perspective the church today is more focused on politics and on wedge cultural issues than it is on the celebration of faith.

Rather than recognize this obvious reality, church leaders are digging in deeper. This may help fill the collection plate every Sunday, as the staunch conservatives in the pews open their wallets to show their support. But as a long-term strategy, it’s as flawed as a hunger strike as a means to lose weight.

The American bishops’ targeting of President Biden is just another affront. Pope Francis has said communion “is not the reward of the saints, but the bread of the sinners.” The American Catholic clergy, a group seemingly intent on sabotaging its own moral authority in recent decades, should not be rewriting doctrine on who is worthy of communion.

If they deny Biden, should they not withhold the Eucharist from Catholics who voted for Biden because of his positions on the myriad issues other than abortion? What about those who don’t condemn homosexuality or sex outside of marriage? Do we need to fill out a moral scorecard and bring it up the aisle with us every weekend?

There goes my blood pressure again. Blessedly, I’m hearing my friend’s voice echoing in my head at the same time. For congregants like me, whose faith is grounded in compassion for others and joy over Christ’s unconditional love for us sinners, church remains solely about the man on the wall.

Those standing in the pulpit best take note soon.

Adam Van Brimmer wrote this for the Savannah Morning News, where he is editorial page editor. Email him at avanbrimmer@savannahnow.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Voiding Calif. assault weapon ban wrong, but looks legally solid, by George Skelton
Columnists

Voiding Calif. assault weapon ban wrong, but looks legally solid, by George Skelton

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Gov. Gavin Newsom thinks the federal judge who tossed out California's assault weapons ban is "a wholly owned subsidiary of the gun lobby and the National Rifle Association." Last year, the same judge blocked California's attempt to require background checks for ammunition buyers. The fact that San Diego-based U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez chose National Gun Violence ...

The righteous Jimmy Carter paradox, by Kai Bird
Columnists

The righteous Jimmy Carter paradox, by Kai Bird

Joe Biden was the first U.S. senator to endorse Jimmy Carter for president in 1976. Now, as his presidency gets underway in earnest, Biden could do worse than emulate his old friend. Not Carter the politician, but Carter the president. When it came to politics, Carter could be ruthless. Gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson wrote that he thought the Georgian was one of the “meanest men” he had ...

Don’t increase the gas tax, replace it with a toll on vehicle miles traveled, by Karl W. Smith
Columnists

Don’t increase the gas tax, replace it with a toll on vehicle miles traveled, by Karl W. Smith

A bipartisan group of senators has proposed indexing the gas tax to inflation. That would be an improvement over the current system, but it wouldn’t fix the structural problems with the gas tax. What the U.S. needs to do is adopt a vehicle-miles-traveled tax — and create the technological infrastructure for much more efficient transportation system. The federal gas tax hasn’t been raised since ...

A fee for miles driven replacing gas tax would be hard to impose, by Peter R. Orszag
Columnists

A fee for miles driven replacing gas tax would be hard to impose, by Peter R. Orszag

Sadly but predictably, the climate and infrastructure legislation in Congress has run into trouble over how to pay for it. It no longer seems viable to avert this question altogether and use deficit financing for the climate investments. Instead, we have a fresh debate over charging drivers a fee or tax based on vehicle miles traveled, something the Biden administration has rejected. A ...

Columnists

America is not as woke as it appears to elites, by Tyler Cowen

It is sometimes called “Conquest’s Second Law of Politics”: “Any organization not explicitly and constitutionally right-wing will sooner or later become left-wing.” I am hearing this more and more lately, leading me to wonder if it is actually true. And if so, why? It is easy enough to find anecdotal evidence in support of it. Numerous foundations that arose from the fortunes of right-leaning ...

Conservatives can be moderately pleased with Roberts court, by Ramesh Ponnuru
Columnists

Conservatives can be moderately pleased with Roberts court, by Ramesh Ponnuru

In two major decisions, the Supreme Court expanded protections for religious liberty and narrowed the law of standing so that fewer federal lawsuits can be entertained. Six of the nine justices were appointed by Republican presidents, and a majority of those six agreed with each decision. Conservative exultation is nonetheless subdued. One of those decisions upheld the Obamacare law. While the ...

Columnists

NCAA’s era of exploiting college athletes is ending, by Joe Nocera

The dam has broken. College athletes are going to be paid — eventually. And it’s about time. The Supreme Court on Monday confirmed unanimously that the National Collegiate Athletic Association is a business that has to conform to the same antitrust rules as any other business. That means its days of operating a multibillion-dollar industry on the backs of an unpaid labor force — the players — ...

Columnists

Vice presidency may not help Harris become president, by Carl P. Leubsdorf

The vice presidency has come a long way since John Adams called it “the most insignificant office” ever conceived, and John Nance Garner referred to it as “not worth a bucket of warm p–.” For more than four decades, most vice presidents have received significant presidential assignments. Joe Biden managed implementation of Barack Obama’s economic stimulus program, and Mike Pence ran Donald ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News