Combine local courts to achieve savings and promote fairness, by Sen. Steve Sweeney

For several years now, many of us in state and local government have sought ways to make government, and our public institutions, work better — to make them more efficient, less costly and perhaps most of all, easier for the people who pay for them to access services.

Our Regional Municipal Court Pilot Program is one way to accomplish all three of those goals. Under legislation I sponsored recently along with Sen. Jim Beach, a pilot program to establish regional municipal courts would be established in no fewer than three counties and no fewer than five municipalities in each county.

Through municipal court regionalization, we will be able to achieve many of the same reforms we are attempting to enact in regard to school regionalization. Through court consolidation, we can leverage resources to save money, make the overall mechanics of the justice system more equitable and more efficient for all, and promote judicial independence.

But don’t just take my word for it. Those who work in our justice system, including judges, have been advocating for more municipal court consolidation for years.