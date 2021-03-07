Combating mental health crisis for the young is a pandemic priority, by Amy Kennedy

As we approach the final few months of the second school year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the growing mental health crisis amongst children and young adults is more acute than ever.

Educators, administrators, families and students are now facing the long-term economic and social impacts of online and distance learning and the huge logistical task of implementing in-person learning in a way that maximizes and prioritizes safety. These are challenges that would have been inconceivable a year ago.

All of these considerations need to be discussed and solved, but at the same time we cannot let children’s mental health become a secondary priority. We must recognize the fact that this pandemic has caused kids and young adults to experience trauma. And, that many of them were already experiencing trauma from racism, poverty, food insecurity or abuse.

Schools are much more than centers of learning. For many kids, schools serve as a safe place and maybe the only place where students can get support for their physical, emotional and mental health. During my many years as a teacher here in New Jersey, I saw first-hand how a child’s mental health and mental health literacy impacts their ability to learn and grow — not only in the classroom, but in life.