Challenges of COVID-19 vaccination distribution are extensive, unprecedented, by Dennis Levinson

During the first weekend in December, Atlantic County exceeded 10,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and reported its 300th related death. And for the first time, daily cases hit 200 or more for three consecutive days. The second surge is clearly upon us as we also begin to see the impacts of Thanksgiving gatherings and holiday travel. Hospitalizations throughout New Jersey and the country are rapidly increasing to alarming levels and COVID-fatigue is running rampant.

The news of vaccines awaiting FDA approval gives us hope that better days are in our future. But how soon will they arrive? How many will be available and to whom? How will they be distributed? Will they be safe and effective? Are there any side effects?

To say the COVID-19 vaccination distribution is complicated is an understatement. The vaccines are new and have been produced in record time. The two current vaccines awaiting FDA emergency use authorization at the time of this writing require two doses and special storage, one in sub-zero temperatures. The first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine are given 28 days apart while there are only 21 days between the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.