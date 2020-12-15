Challenges of COVID-19 vaccination distribution are extensive, unprecedented, by Dennis Levinson

During the first weekend in December, Atlantic County exceeded 10,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and reported its 300th related death. And for the first time, daily cases hit 200 or more for three consecutive days. The second surge is clearly upon us as we also begin to see the impacts of Thanksgiving gatherings and holiday travel. Hospitalizations throughout New Jersey and the country are rapidly increasing to alarming levels and COVID-fatigue is running rampant.
The news of vaccines awaiting FDA approval gives us hope that better days are in our future. But how soon will they arrive? How many will be available and to whom? How will they be distributed? Will they be safe and effective? Are there any side effects?
To say the COVID-19 vaccination distribution is complicated is an understatement. The vaccines are new and have been produced in record time. The two current vaccines awaiting FDA emergency use authorization at the time of this writing require two doses and special storage, one in sub-zero temperatures. The first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine are given 28 days apart while there are only 21 days between the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Tracking which vaccine a resident receives and if, and when, they receive the second dose will require a comprehensive and reliable system. We hope the issues many residents experienced with the unemployment benefits tracking and Motor Vehicles Commission systems will not be repeated.
According to the governor’s Executive Order 207, the New Jersey Immunization Registry System will be used and all eligible individuals who choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will automatically be entered into the system. Anyone who receives the COVID-19 vaccine will be permitted to submit a written request to opt-out of the registry 30 days after the state’s public health emergency expires.
The state of New Jersey’s goal is to vaccinate 70% of the adult population, excluding pregnant women, in the first six months. The state expects to have an initial delivery of 76,000 doses this month and an additional delivery of 76,000 second doses shortly thereafter.
In Atlantic County this means the goal would be to vaccinate 149,100 adult residents, or 70% of the 213,000 residents 18 years and older. Providing two vaccinations each for this number of residents while maintaining social distancing and providing a 15-minute monitoring period after each vaccination is a huge undertaking, but imagine the task at hand for counties with two or three times our population, such as Bergen and Essex counties. One must also consider who will pay for the staff and resources needed to provide these mass vaccination sites.
While we are all extremely anxious to obtain the vaccine, there are still many questions and concerns. My intention is not to be critical, but rather to identify issues that need our attention and to manage the expectations of our residents.
To further complicate matters, there are many factors still subject to change. As an example, the state’s original plan was to have the initial health-care workers receive their vaccinations from the health-care system during the early stages of the first phase, but with the current surge in hospitalizations the state may now call upon local health departments sooner than originally expected to provide these vaccinations. Regardless of when they are needed, Atlantic County and our public health officials will fully cooperate.
We are grateful the vaccines are here, but we must manage our expectations of how quickly we will each receive them. The health and safety of our residents and communities is our top priority. Atlantic County stands ready to roll up our sleeves and continue to put in the long hours and our fair share of the necessary resources to ensure the success of this mass vaccination effort and the important next steps on our road to recovery.
My best wishes to all for continued health and safety.
Dennis Levinson, of Linwood, is Atlantic County executive.
