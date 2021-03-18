California gaining momentum in push for offshore wind energy development, by Michael Smolens

For years, the steady, often strong wind off the coast has been viewed as a potential motherlode of energy for California.

But efforts to harness that power showed little progress, and at times it seemed that the plans for offshore wind farms might result in little more than hot air.

That appears to be changing.

Legislation pending in Sacramento is aimed at boosting such proposals. Federal agencies, labor groups and some environmental organizations are on board. And the Navy, long skeptical of any ocean structures or activities that could impede its training and operations, has made positive statements about making it work.

There’s a long way to go. Big logistical, technological and environmental issues still loom.

But the need for California to meet its clean energy goals and concern that last year’s record wildfires, heat waves and related blackouts will become commonplace have put more focus on placing electricity-generating windmills out at sea.

Talks among stakeholders have resulted in the refinement of potential wind farm sites off the coast of Central and Northern California, and that appears to have moved the plans forward.