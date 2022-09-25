 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calif. abortion law goes too far, risks unintended consequences, by Susan Shelley

  • 0

California Proposition 1 on the November ballot would legalize abortion at any stage of any pregnancy, right up to birth, for any reason, and in just a moment, I will prove it to you.

First I’d like you to know that the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade had absolutely no effect on California law. Nothing is changed here.

The completely unnecessary Proposition 1 says this: “The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.” That’s different than current state law, Health and Safety Code Section 123462©, which reads, “The state shall not deny or interfere with a woman’s fundamental right to choose to bear a child or to choose to obtain an abortion, except as specifically permitted by this article.”

People are also reading…

The exceptions are explained in Section 123466: “The state may not deny or interfere with a woman’s right to choose or obtain an abortion prior to viability of the fetus, or when the abortion is necessary to protect the life or health of the woman.”

Proposition 1 is a constitutional amendment, which means it would override any conflicting state law. The law that conflicts with it is Health and Safety Code Section 123466. That’s how Prop. 1 legalizes late-term abortions, without any limitations.

And now, I will prove it to you.

Opponents of Proposition 1 submitted arguments against the measure to be printed in the statewide Voter Information Guide, the booklet on all the propositions that’s mailed to every voter’s household.

The opponents’ argument against Prop. 1 states that the measure “will allow unrestricted late-term abortions costing taxpayers millions,” and “will allow late-term abortions at taxpayer expense WITHOUT limitation for any reason at any time up to the moment of birth — even when the mother’s life is not in danger, even when the healthy baby could survive outside the womb.”

Arguments submitted for the Voter Information Guide are subject to court-ordered changes during a weekslong public examination period. During this time, anyone can file a legal challenge to get untruthful or misleading statements removed. The deadline was August 15.

On August 9, the editorial board of this newspaper met with proponents of Proposition 1, and I had the opportunity to ask them about some of the statements in the arguments submitted for and against the measure.

I pointed out the opponents’ repeated claim that Proposition 1 would legalize abortion at any stage of pregnancy for any reason, and I also cited the statements in their side’s rebuttal to those arguments. “Don’t be misled by opponents,” the rebuttal states, and “Don’t fall for scare tactics from opponents.”

“Who is going to court to get these ‘misleading’ statements removed from the Voter Information Guide?” I asked the proponents.

There was silence. Eventually a representative of the campaign mumbled that they still had time for that. The deadline came. The deadline went.

In a separate editorial board meeting, I asked the same question of Attorney General Rob Bonta: Was he going to court to ask for the removal of ‘misleading’ statements that Prop. 1 would allow unrestricted late-term abortion in California? Same answer. The deadline came. The deadline went.

It’s all true. Proposition 1 prohibits the state from denying or interfering with the choice to have an abortion right up to the moment of birth.

If you support abortion rights, think this all the way through.

First, remember that Proposition 1 isn’t necessary because current state law protects abortion rights, with reasonable and widely supported limits.

Now consider that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) recently introduced a bill to disallow abortion nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Right now, it doesn’t have the votes to pass. But how many lawmakers might become persuadable after voters at home see shocking national news coverage of even one late-term abortion in California?

Or consider this possibility: A father could go to federal court to try to block a late abortion and the result could be a U.S. Supreme Court ruling declaring that a fetus is a person under the Fourteenth Amendment with a right to life. That could potentially end abortion rights in America.

It would be unprecedented, but up until now, unrestricted late-term abortion has not been legal. If California legalizes it, the unintended consequences could be far-reaching.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Immigration hypocrisy lands on Martha’s Vineyard, by Tyler Cowen

Immigration hypocrisy lands on Martha’s Vineyard, by Tyler Cowen

When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spent public money to fly about 50 Venezuelan asylum seekers from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, the ostensible point — besides trolling and publicity, of course — was to show that immigrants are a burden on red-state resources. But his stunt reveals a political and cultural corruption far deeper than the one the governor may have intended. ...

Punishing Russians won’t end the Ukraine war, by Ian Buruma

Punishing Russians won’t end the Ukraine war, by Ian Buruma

So far, economic sanctions on Russia have done nothing to halt Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine. The ruble is still strong. Oil prices are high. Before Ukraine’s latest advances on the battlefield, polls showed that 75% of Russians still supported the war (in public at any rate). So why continue with sanctions? Economic boycotts, of course, are one way for democratic governments to demonstrate ...

Biden turns tables on Newsom by backing California farmworker bill, by Anita Chabria

Biden turns tables on Newsom by backing California farmworker bill, by Anita Chabria

California farmworkers may struggle with clout in our state Capitol, but they definitely have friends in higher places. Those include Dark Brandon, that feisty internet alter ego of Joe Biden who is done being the ice-cream-eating nice guy — and is letting his antagonists know it, whether they are MAGA Republicans or wayward California governors. Sunday, on the eve of Labor Day, Biden weighed ...

Let’s cut military spending, just don’t call it ‘defund’; by Robert Weissman

There is an excellent argument that the “defund” trope has become so politicized that it now gets in the way of, rather than advances, policy advocacy of any stripe. But that doesn’t mean we should reflexively dismiss the underlying idea that government funds should be shifted away from wasteful or counterproductive purposes and redirected to beneficial ones. Case in point: The United States ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News