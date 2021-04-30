Businesses need stability of clear NJ plan for reopening economy, by Christina M. Renna

For over a year, COVID-19 has changed how New Jersey residents and businesses live and operate. Businesses were forced to close, employees worked from home, less fortunate individuals were laid off or furloughed, and students moved to virtual classrooms. As the number of positive cases in New Jersey rose early in the pandemic, it remained unknown how long these changes would need to be in place and the state tried to strike a balance of ensuring residents safety and their strong desire to get back to some semblance of normalcy. The approval and disbursement of various vaccines over recent months has brought a light at the end of the tunnel allowing all to begin focusing on what comes next.

As the state prepares to return to life as it was pre-pandemic, it is with the acknowledgement that some things that will look different. State government must start planning now for the “next normal” and how it will impact its residents and businesses. Businesses need stability and certainty to plan for a safe return and increase consumer confidence, something that is difficult to achieve given the uncertainty of the virus. However, the state must take the lead on presenting a clear and concise roadmap to open the economy as individuals begin returning to work and businesses safely reopen.