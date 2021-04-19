Black Lives Matter officials fight over its funds and direction, by Erika D. Smith

But, in some ways, the outlandish accusations being leveled at Cullors are rooted in legitimate questions about accountability to the families of people shot by police. Questions raised by Michael Brown Sr., whose son was killed in Ferguson, Mo., and Samaria Rice, whose son Tamir was killed in Cleveland, among others.

Is it fair that Cullors is making money off of her reputation, built in large part by advocating for justice for slain Black men and women, while Simpson is struggling to make ends meet? Absolutely not.

While it may have been true in the past that Black Lives Matter didn’t have the resources to operate like a social service organization, it clearly does now, thanks to the influx of donations last year. The families of victims should be compensated in some way.

But that doesn’t mean being an activist means one must be poor. Simpson on Tuesday, called out Cullors for being a “celebrity activist” who has her “boots in the pedicure bowl” rather than on the ground, marching with other activists.

Why are we demanding that she be in the streets anyway? Wouldn’t her time be better spent influencing public policy in the halls of power so we won’t have another George Floyd or Daunte Wright?

Like it or not, activism is a big business now — and that’s a good thing. Big business means big attention. Cullors, like Garza, Tometi and Melina Abdullah of Black Lives Matter L.A., have worked hard to make sure that Black people have a voice. They built the sort of media and organizational infrastructure necessary to truly amplify the cause of racial justice. And it has worked.