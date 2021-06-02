In the spring of 2020, as the pandemic spread uncontrolled across the United States, Trump began to blame Beijing for what he called the “China plague.”

He told reporters that he had seen secret intelligence suggesting the virus came from a lab. “I think they made a horrible mistake and they didn’t want to admit it,” he said.

I think Trump had an obvious political motive. He was under media fire for his administration’s response to the pandemic and he needed someone to blame. “It’s China’s fault,” he said.

And after years of outlandish falsehoods from the president, it was difficult for Trump’s critics to believe him, especially in the absence of any evidence, which was being withheld by China.

There was little direct evidence to support either the lab-leak or the wet-market hypotheses. The virus’ origin remained ignored in the media and stubbornly undetermined — a frustrating fact for those who yearned for a clear, uncluttered narrative.

After Trump’s term ended, the absence of new evidence shifted the scientific debate. Researchers had spent months trying to determine what species had spread the coronavirus to humans, and came up empty-handed. Now many admitted that maybe the lab-leak theory wasn’t so unlikely after all.