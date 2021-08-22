Biden turned US exit from Afghanistan into a horror, by Rebeccah L. Heinrichs

It is not only possible, it is our very real, national nightmare.

On Monday afternoon Biden finally addressed the nation. He was defensive of his decision to withdraw, did not own up to the disastrous way his decision was planned and carried out, blamed Donald Trump for his bad deal with the Taliban (though the deal was based on conditions that the Taliban did not meet) and blamed the ANSF saying, “Americans cannot and should not be fighting in a war that Afghans (in the) military aren’t willing to fight themselves. … This is not in the American national security interest.”

Don’t be fooled.

It is true that Trump wanted out. But he left a residual force in place. It is also untrue that the ANSF did not fight the Taliban. Since 2014, and then especially since Trump’s dramatic drawdown to a mere few thousand troops, the ANSF was conducting dangerous ground operations and more than 50,000 lost their lives in that time. Many more were injured. The U.S. forces were providing support and guidance, and confidence — something the ANSF simply could not do without.

As for whether it is in our national security interest to maintain a small presence there and keep control of the invaluable Bagram Air Base, the president is wrong.