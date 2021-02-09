Bibi, Biden must counter Iran threat together, by Zev Chafets

During the Trump administration, that was easy. If Trump had been reelected, Bibi (and the Sunnis) might well be pushing for the American-led nuclear disarmament of Iran, or for a change in regime in Tehran, though for all his rhetoric Trump pulled back from broader entanglements during his term.

That’s now off the table, unless Iran miscalculates by taking further steps toward a bomb in 2021.

In talks with the Biden administration, Israel will argue that accepting an Iranian ultimatum on the JCPOA would be seen by U.S. allies in the Middle East as a dangerous capitulation. It will call on the U.S. to retain harsh economic sanctions against the most bellicose elements in Iran and remain outside the framework of the nuclear deal as it presently stands.

Biden clearly wants to return to the JCOPA. His chief advisers are now speaking publicly about additional conditions and improvements to the plan. Netanyahu can live with that, on condition that Israel (and his Sunni partners) are not excluded, as they were last time, from participating in the negotiation.