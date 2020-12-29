Ban Iran from Olymipics for killing dissident wrestler, by Hossein Khosrov Ali Vaziri, Benjamin Weinthal and Alireza Nader

The International Olympic Committee and United World Wrestling — the global governing body for amateur wrestling — squandered a chance to save the life of Navid Afkari, the Iranian champion put to death in September on fraudulent charges by the regime in Tehran.

“There is not one shred of evidence in this damned case that shows I’m guilty,” Afkari, 27, said shortly before his execution, but the regime’s hanging judges “are looking for a neck for their rope.”

The IOC and UWW failed to speak out when they could have saved Afkari’s life by warning the regime that murdering its own athletes would make it a pariah, unwelcome at the Olympics and other world championship competitions. To provide a measure of justice for Afkari and repair their own tattered reputations, the two organizations must now banish Iran’s regime from international sports competition.

The regime refuses to even grant Navid and his family a semblance of peace after his hanging. On Thursday, security forces destroyed Navid’s grave and detained his father Hossein and his brother Hamid for preparing the site for a tombstone. Navid’s sister published a photograph of his desecrated grave and wrote on Instagram: “You can threaten, destroy or arrest, what are you going to do with Navid’s name and memory in people’s hearts?”