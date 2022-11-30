Ballot-harvesting fraud in Staten Island election shows need to rein in absentee voting, by Tom Wrobleski

It’s one of the lingering after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic: A pretty much wide-open system in New York State for absentee voting.

It’s time to pull back on it.

During the pandemic, New York began allowing residents to vote absentee if they feared that they could contract or spread the virus by going to a polling site.

It basically created an excuse-free system for absentee voting. If you said you were concerned about the virus, you were good to go for an absentee ballot. No questions asked.

We now know that that system had fraudulent consequences on Staten Island.

The abuses ran the gamut, including a forged absentee ballot application from a deceased person and 200 fraudulent signatures on absentee ballots, all collected and handed in by the campaign in a ballot harvesting operation.

The grand jury also found that election documents purportedly from different people appeared to have been signed by the same hand.

But the grand jury did not find enough evidence to change anybody connected with the campaign.

The campaign was not identified in the grand jury report, but the Staten Island Advance reported that the case described closely mirrors the 2021 Republican primary for the Mid-Island’s City Council seat that came down to David Carr and Marko Kepi.

Kepi lost the primary and McMahon later opened an investigation into Kepi for alleged fraud after Carr, the current City Council member, wrote a letter accusing Kepi of ballot harvesting.

The grand jury report clearly shows the Pandora’s box of fraud that’s made possible by overly relaxed absentee ballot laws.

It’s doubtful that we needed to expand absentee voting during the pandemic in the first place. It’s easy enough to socially distance at a poll site and early voting was already in place, meaning that people could choose to vote at times when poll sites were less crowded.

But even if we needed this kind of unfettered absentee voting in November of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, that necessity is long gone. The pandemic is over, as President Joe Biden has told us. The vast majority of people have returned to their normal lives. The virus no longer looms so large in our planning, including on Election Day.

And if people are still concerned, they can mask up at the poll site. Or vote early to avoid crowds.

In their report, the grand jury members recommended that absentee ballots be prohibited from being sent to an address associated with a particular campaign.

They also suggested that proof of identity beyond what’s publicly available on the internet should be required with absentee ballot applications.

They would also require absentee ballot applications be submitted on paper with ink signatures that match the signature on the voter’s registration form.

While we’re at it, let’s also do away with the COVID-19 excuse for absentee voting. It was an emergency measure that’s no longer needed, seeing as we are no longer in a pandemic state of emergency.

All this will help ensure ballot integrity and will make the harvesting of fraudulent absentee ballots more difficult.

Some will no doubt object, saying that any reining in of absentee voting now has the potential to disenfranchise voters.

Nonsense. We got along just fine when absentee voting rules were more stringent. And with early voting, casting a ballot has never been more convenient.

Let’s make sure voting is legal and secure. Is that so wrong?