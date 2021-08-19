Aviation Day is a worthy follow of Atlantic City Airshow, by Lauren Moore

It’s fitting that Aviation Day is observed nationwide today, Aug. 19, as we bask in the afterglow of yesterday’s triumphant return of the Atlantic City Airshow in Atlantic County. Once again, the A.C. Airshow attracted tens of thousands of visitors from well beyond our immediate region to enjoy a magnificent event against the backdrop of our pristine beaches, historic boardwalk and casino-studded skyline.

Similarly, the Atlantic County Economic Alliance (ACEA) is working to attract new businesses to a developing aviation industry that will help diversify our economy and create high-paying, high-quality, year-round jobs. Beyond the success of the A.C. Airshow, there are many reasons to celebrate Aviation Day.

In Atlantic County, the growth of the aviation industry is being built upon the foundation of our unique assets — the Federal Aviation Administration’s William J. Hughes Technical Center, Atlantic City International Airport, and the National Aerospace Research & Technology Park (NARTP) — that anchor the only designated aviation district in New Jersey.

Just two years after the first NARTP building was constructed, it is fully occupied. Atlantic County was recently awarded a $3 million federal grant to be used toward the development of the second of seven planned buildings on the NARTP campus.