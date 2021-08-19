 Skip to main content
Aviation Day is a worthy follow of Atlantic City Airshow, by Lauren Moore
Airshow practice

The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team perform during Atlantic City Airshow practice over the beach and boardwalk on Tuesday.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

It’s fitting that Aviation Day is observed nationwide today, Aug. 19, as we bask in the afterglow of yesterday’s triumphant return of the Atlantic City Airshow in Atlantic County. Once again, the A.C. Airshow attracted tens of thousands of visitors from well beyond our immediate region to enjoy a magnificent event against the backdrop of our pristine beaches, historic boardwalk and casino-studded skyline.

Similarly, the Atlantic County Economic Alliance (ACEA) is working to attract new businesses to a developing aviation industry that will help diversify our economy and create high-paying, high-quality, year-round jobs. Beyond the success of the A.C. Airshow, there are many reasons to celebrate Aviation Day.

In Atlantic County, the growth of the aviation industry is being built upon the foundation of our unique assets — the Federal Aviation Administration’s William J. Hughes Technical Center, Atlantic City International Airport, and the National Aerospace Research & Technology Park (NARTP) — that anchor the only designated aviation district in New Jersey.

Just two years after the first NARTP building was constructed, it is fully occupied. Atlantic County was recently awarded a $3 million federal grant to be used toward the development of the second of seven planned buildings on the NARTP campus.

One of the current tenants is the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or NASA, which is partnering with the FAA and the NARTP to collaborate on advancing drone technology, electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft operating in low-altitude airspace in urban environments.

Plans for a four-story, 111-room hotel in Egg Harbor Township, adjacent to the Aviation District, were approved in June, allowing Schoffer Enterprises LLC to begin development of the Airport Business Center that will include the hotel, restaurants, a 24,200-square-foot convention/meeting center, and two additional hotels in later phases of construction.

The passage of the N.J. Economic Recovery Act late last year provided resources and incentives that the ACEA is using to attract more aviation-related businesses to Atlantic County, both in the NARTP and elsewhere in the county.

A recent example of the success of the ACEA’s business recruitment effort was the collaboration with the South Jersey Transportation Authority and Global Crossing Airlines (GlobalX) to bring the charter company’s northeast operations base to Atlantic City International Airport beginning in October. GlobalX recently hired 15 area residents to serve as flight attendants. Their four-week training began earlier this month at NARTP and will conclude in Miami.

The ACEA also attracted international aerospace firm Israeli Aerospace Industries to Atlantic County to showcase its state-of-the-art, travel safety products that resulted in tremendous media exposure and helped promote the ACEA’s profile as a partner in aviation-related business development.

In June, the NARTP hosted a simulated post-hurricane emergency exercise that utilized both manned and unmanned aircraft (the latter are currently grounded during emergencies), clearing hurdles for the inclusion of drones in future emergency responses to provide early intelligence, imagery and mapping during and after catastrophic emergencies.

The ACEA is very proud of the great strides it has made in a relatively short period of time to advance the development of a thriving aviation industry in Atlantic County. While aviation and aerospace firms are not the only industries being recruited, this growth industry is a great fit for the Atlantic County region.

The 10,000-foot view of Atlantic County, as enjoyed by the pilots participating in yesterday’s A.C. Airshow, provides plenty of reasons to celebrate. With our unique assets and ample developable land surrounding the Aviation District, we are primed to become a hub of aviation and aerospace innovation. Happy Aviation Day!

Lauren Moore, of Bordentown, is the president of the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, a private-sector-directed, nonprofit economic development corporation established in 2017 for business attraction, retention and marketing efforts in Atlantic County.

