Atlantic Electric should agree to shut last two NL coal-fired plants early, by Gina Carola

One such short term solution is to immediately stop burning coal for electricity in New Jersey. Yes, New Jersey still has two coal-fired power plants, known as Logan and Chambers. They were built in 1994, and have 30-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) in place with Atlantic City Electric (ACE) that run through 2024. When the plants were built, the PPAs looked like a good deal for ratepayers. But decades of growth in clean energy and efficiency measures, as well as lower than expected gas prices due to the rise of fracking, have caused power prices to stagnate. The power from Logan and Chambers is being sold to ACE customers at well above market rates.

Fortunately, ACE has an opportunity to recoup some of these losses for ratepayers, and help the climate. The company that owns the plants has made an offer to ACE, in which it would:

Retire and decommission the last two coal-fired power plants in New Jersey;

Replace the power owed to ACE under contract with a mix of generation sources available from the regional PJM grid;

Pay ACE $25 million, which would be returned to ratepayers, to account for the lower cost of the replacement power; and

Redevelop the sites to clean energy activities, such as offshore wind manufacturing or solar with storage.