The recent Press of Atlantic City editorial, “Reform civil lawsuits to reduce burden on NJ businesses and economy,” is plain wrong on the facts.

The purported report from an advocacy group, the nonprofit American Tort Reform Foundation, that served as the basis for the editorial has an obvious partisan slant that ignores easily verifiable truths.

First, the author’s attack on New Jersey’s Democratic Senate President Nick Scutari because he is a successful trial lawyer ignores that all of the legislative priorities that were the subject of the editorial’s ire were bipartisan and drew support from Republican Sen. Jon Bramnick, the former Republican Assembly minority leader, and conservative South Jersey Republican Sen. Mike Testa Jr. In today’s divided political environment, leaders like Sen. Scutari who work across party and ideological lines to secure bipartisan agreement to protect their constituents deserve praise, not criticism.

Second, the editorial suggests that the conduct of a single judge in a single set of cases in Atlantic County has rendered Atlantic County a hotbed for personal injury litigation. But judges do not award damage verdicts. Juries do. And, those juries are comprised of the same Atlantic County residents who populate our Wawas, beaches and workplaces. Moreover, attorneys do not flock to file their tort cases in Atlantic County. Rather, the chief justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court has directed that all such cases be heard in one of three counties, Atlantic County included, to conserve judicial resources. Finally, the judge whom the editorial attacks was a highly respected jurist who was later elevated to the Appellate Division, where she served honorably until her death in 2017. It is difficult to understand why, in 2023, the Press would choose to revive criticisms of a deceased, well-respected jurist six years after her death.

Third, Atlantic County is far from the plaintiffs’ paradise the editorial seems to suggest. According to the Atlantic County Bar Association’s compilation of publicly available information, in the second half of 2022, 60% of Superior Court trials ended with a verdict for the defense (meaning the plaintiffs recovered nothing) and all plaintiffs who did prevail at trial recovered a grand total of $65,308.80. This is hardly the litigation crisis the editorial suggests.

These are not academic concerns. The right to trial by jury was the only grievance in the Declaration of Independence the Founding Fathers saw fit to mention twice, and finds protection in both the federal and state constitutions. Just as we trust the people of Atlantic County to make well-informed and reasoned decisions at the polls, we should expect them to do the same when serving on juries. They should make those decisions with the aid of objective, well-informed media coverage of the issues, not hampered by agenda driven, partisan attacks on our political leaders, our jurists, and the well-established constitutional rights we all enjoy as American citizens.