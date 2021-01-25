Atlantic County can benefit from New Jersey Economic Recovery Act

Atlantic County could emerge as a big winner with the recent passage of the New Jersey Economic Recovery Act of 2020.

We saw how devastating the COVID pandemic has been to the leisure, hospitality and retail sectors. In fact, our county leads the entire nation in proportional percentage of employment loss due to COVID, a fact that we at the Atlantic County Economic Alliance (ACEA) shared with state officials and policymakers as we petitioned for economic relief and support in the months leading up to the passage of the historic legislation signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Jan. 7.

With over 50% of employment in Atlantic County directly and indirectly dependent on these sectors, the need to create jobs in new industries is obvious and urgent. That’s the case we’ve been making to state and federal officials since the ACEA was established as a private-sector-directed, nonprofit economic development corporation in 2017. We are thrilled to see, with the passage of the Economic Recovery Act of 2020, that officials in Trenton have been listening.

While the bill will provide economic support for businesses across the entire state, it includes some provisions that are unique to Atlantic County, proving that the ACEA’s advocacy efforts have been effective.