 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Atlantic County a leader in judicial diversity, by Julio L. Mendez

  • 0

Before a gathering of 400 family members, local lawyers, officials and well-wishers, four new Atlantic County judges took the oath of office to serve as judges of the Superior Court recently. Stockton University hosted the event.

The swearing-in ceremony displayed the traditions and solemnity of the judiciary. And it demonstrated the efficient efforts with which local elected officials, Bar Association and judiciary keep the wheels of justice moving in this part of South Jersey.

The special session of the court was presided by Atlantic-Cape May Assignment Judge Michael Blee along with the full bench. This was the first in-person swearing-in ceremony in close to three years. At the event two other judges who began their judicial service during the pandemic were also recognized.

The new judges are a welcome and necessary addition to the Atlantic-Cape May bench.

People are also reading…

Under the New Jersey Constitution, judges are nominated by the governor subject to the advice and consent of the Senate. Each judge underwent an intense vetting process, including a review by the local and state bar associations, the N.J. State Police, the Governor’s Office, and the Senate.

Sometimes the judicial appointment process moves slowly and other times — as in this region — it unfolds efficiently.

The Atlantic County bench has a reputation of excellence. It is considered one of the best in the state. The new group of six judges greatly adds to the quality and diversity of the bench.

There is much to celebrate with the new judges: Michelle Perry-Thompson, Jorge Coombs, Steven Scheffler and Jeffrey Wilson took the oath at the event. The two appointed last year are Judges Danielle Walcoff and Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant.

They are exceptionally gifted lawyers, with impeccable reputations. They also reflect the great diversity of Atlantic County in both their ethnic and racial backgrounds and areas of legal experience.

Their extensive legal background also includes child protection, juvenile, criminal and immigration law, areas not often represented on the bench. The group also has one former municipal and two administrative law judges.

The state faces a significant crisis with judicial vacancies. There are 60 judicial vacancies in New Jersey. Judicial vacancies often result in delays in the disposition of cases. Timely disposition of cases is a vital component in the fair administration of justice.

Atlantic County has an excellent record of rapidly filling vacancies. This last group of jurists is a perfect example of the judicial appointment process working efficiently. Unfortunately, it’s not the same in other parts of the state.

The Atlantic County formula starts with the local senator working closely with the local bar associations, conducting early review of candidates, communicating with the judiciary, and finding common ground with the governor.

The county and state bar associations play an integral part in the appointment process. They work closely with the appointing officials and are key part in the vetting of candidates. The governor shares the credit for the newest judges.

Hats off to Atlantic County Sen. Vincent Polistina and Cape May-Cumberland Sen. Michael Testa for navigating the process with great skill in filling vacancies. They understand the importance of filling judge vacancies promptly with qualified candidates.

Lack of diversity on the bench is another significant statewide concern. Despite some recent gains, there are just not enough women, and even fewer Minorities serving on the bench. Here again, Atlantic County leads the way with the newest group of judges.

Of the six newest judges, three are woman, two are African Americans and one is Latino. A bench reflective of the community enhances public trust in the courts. This becomes even more important at a time when public trust in the institutions of government is declining.

In a post-pandemic time with the full resumption of court operations, having sufficient judges allows for the judiciary to make a significant dent on the immense number of pending cases caused by the pandemic.

The timely disposition of cases is a central principle of the fair administration of justice. The six new judges, and another one on the way, provide sufficient judicial resources to tackle the challenge at hand.

Atlantic County has proven tradition of appointing exceptional judges. The newest group adds to that tradition.

Julio Mendez, retired assignment judge for the Atlantic-Cape May Vicinage, is a senior contributing analyst for the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Demonization, danger and diplomacy, by Tom Pickering and George Beebe

Demonization, danger and diplomacy, by Tom Pickering and George Beebe

Earlier this week, 30 Democratic members of the House signed a letter urging us to balance military support for Ukraine with sensible diplomacy. They were pilloried for their sober advice, and many of them quickly disavowed their call. In less than 24 hours, the letter was withdrawn. This is a shame. A brutal war grinds on in Europe, the continent with the greatest hope of being whole, free ...

Chief Twit Elon Musk makes a mostly disastrous start, by Parmy Olson

Chief Twit Elon Musk makes a mostly disastrous start, by Parmy Olson

Elon Musk has wasted no time in showing the world that Twitter Inc.’s new sheriff is in town — or rather its “chief twit” is. That was his new Twitter bio last week when he walked into the company’s San Francisco headquarters holding a sink, a gag prop for a tweet. He then made plans to radically change the company’s blue-badge verification policy and also tweeted (and deleted) a vile ...

Biden hasn’t helped the economy, he’s made it worse, by Allison Schrager

Biden hasn’t helped the economy, he’s made it worse, by Allison Schrager

To President Joe Biden’s credit, his policies didn’t cause many of the economic problems we face today. But they did make them worse. Even more troubling, his policies might reduce growth in the future and make the economy less equal and resilient. The president normally doesn’t have much impact on the current economy; he doesn’t set energy or asset prices. But this administration has been ...

Kanye West has been an equal opportunity offender, now he’s being canceled, by Leonard Greene

Kanye West has been an equal opportunity offender, now he’s being canceled, by Leonard Greene

On a scale of 1 to 10, 1 being, say, James Corden and 10 being R. Kelly, how close are we to completely canceling Kanye West? Because after offending everyone from Jared Kushner to Taylor Swift, the only people left in his corner have names like North, Chicago and Trump. How far has West gone off the deep end? Any day now, you can expect him to reverse himself and say George Bush actually ...

Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West, by Tyler Cowen

Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West, by Tyler Cowen

With Rishi Sunak as prime minister of the U.K., it is now impossible to deny what has been evident for some while: Indian talent is revolutionizing the Western world far more than had been expected 10 or 15 years ago. You might think U.K. leadership is an exception, but consider the U.S. It is entirely possible that there will be a presidential election in 2024 or 2028 between Kamala Harris ...

Hunger and obesity are the same problem in the US, by Faye Flam

Scientific understanding is challenging the conventional wisdom about hunger — now framing it as a scourge that afflicts not only people who get too few calories, but also those who consume mostly sugar and refined starch. Under this new understanding, people eating the wrong kind of diet can suffer from both hunger and obesity. A more scientifically accurate view of hunger and obesity ...

GDP gives hope to Democrats but not many others, by Jonathan Levin

GDP gives hope to Democrats but not many others, by Jonathan Levin

The rebound in U.S. gross domestic product in the third quarter comes as a welcome surprise for Democrats heading into midterm elections, potentially putting to rest the notion that the country is already in a recession. But for workers and investors, the report isn’t quite so reassuring. Consider the impact on public perception. GDP, arguably the most publicized economic statistic in America, ...

Horrors of livestock slaughter continue in US, by Daniel Paden

Horrors of livestock slaughter continue in US, by Daniel Paden

Two decades after an article in The Washington Post, titled “They Die Piece by Piece,” detailed the horrors animals faced in slaughterhouses and exposed federal officials’ paltry enforcement of the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act (HMSA), little has changed. The meat industry and the agency entrusted with regulating it continue to fail animals miserably. Clearly, the best way to prevent farmed ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News