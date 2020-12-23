Atlantic City prepped for optimism and recovery in 2021

Like so many others, I had high hopes for 2020. After a decade of declines, Atlantic City’s casinos were showing year-over-year gains, surpassing $3 billion in annual gross gaming revenue in 2019 for the first time since 2012.

The entry of Hard Rock AC and Ocean Casino Resort may have increased the local competition, but also saw the restoration and reopening of two vacant properties, and the creation of 8,184 jobs, pushing the total casino employment level above 30,000 (July 2018) for the first time in four years. The promise of Atlantic City’s diversification and growth as a destination resort seemed to be well on its way to fulfillment with investment in Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, the Orange Loop and other public/private partnerships throughout the city and county.

While we stopped short of declaring a new golden age for Atlantic City, the view for 2020 from 2019 was certainly rosy. To see that momentum and optimism crushed by COVID-19 has been particularly rough. But, as promising vaccines are distributed and as a community we begin to return to normal, the progress we made in 2019 will still be there.

As we put 2020 in the rear view (thank goodness!), the road ahead may still seem as foggy as the Parkway on a fall morning. There is a light ahead, but we can’t just wait for it. We have to prepare.