Atlantic City prepped for optimism and recovery in 2021

Like so many others, I had high hopes for 2020. After a decade of declines, Atlantic City’s casinos were showing year-over-year gains, surpassing $3 billion in annual gross gaming revenue in 2019 for the first time since 2012.
The entry of Hard Rock AC and Ocean Casino Resort may have increased the local competition, but also saw the restoration and reopening of two vacant properties, and the creation of 8,184 jobs, pushing the total casino employment level above 30,000 (July 2018) for the first time in four years. The promise of Atlantic City’s diversification and growth as a destination resort seemed to be well on its way to fulfillment with investment in Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, the Orange Loop and other public/private partnerships throughout the city and county.
While we stopped short of declaring a new golden age for Atlantic City, the view for 2020 from 2019 was certainly rosy. To see that momentum and optimism crushed by COVID-19 has been particularly rough. But, as promising vaccines are distributed and as a community we begin to return to normal, the progress we made in 2019 will still be there.
As we put 2020 in the rear view (thank goodness!), the road ahead may still seem as foggy as the Parkway on a fall morning. There is a light ahead, but we can’t just wait for it. We have to prepare.
In spring 2020, it was clear that COVID-19 was going to have a significant impact on the region’s gaming, hospitality and tourism industries both as a short-term shutdown and a longer period of recovery. Stockton Associate Professor of Economics Oliver Cooke described the phenomenon, in the Spring 2020 issue of South Jersey Economic Review, as a post-COVID drag on economic recovery for southern New Jersey.
The businesses of Atlantic City, and the entire Jersey shore, have become all too familiar with the drag of COVID-19 restrictions and the slow recovery of consumer confidence. They have adapted admirably and prepared as best they can for the uphill battle of winter.
As the public health threat is resolved, the effect of this drag will diminish. But, if we want revenues and employment numbers to rebound for the summer 2021 season, businesses both large and small must get community and government support to both survive the winter and thrive once the pandemic threat is lifted.
Businesses must also continue to adapt and take advantage both of the shore’s natural outdoor assets, and the shifting (if not necessarily enduring) trends in consumer behavior into 2021. Outdoor dining and other activities may still be preferred and should be prioritized.
This is a time to be creative and not just depend on business returning to normal.
Atlantic City has many assets that could put it well ahead of the curve for recovery. It is a convenient drive-in destination for much of the mid-Atlantic region and analysts anticipate domestic drive-in destinations will recover more quickly than destinations that rely on air travel. The city also has access to a world-class beach and Boardwalk as well as a growing food and beverage and cultural community.
Sports tourism, which has been quietly growing in the city, has brought in running, biking and swimming events that can attract thousands of visitors. In 2020, all but one of the scheduled outdoor summer sporting events did take place.
Atlantic City is very much alive and must capitalize on all of its assets to make a successful economic recovery. This is an opportunity for the city, so rich in culture and heritage, and filled with diverse viewpoints and voices, to move beyond its image of just gaming. Its diversity is expressed through a robust restaurant community, the emergence of a craft beverage scene, and the contributions of the Atlantic City Arts Foundation and African American Heritage Museum of Southern N.J. among others. There is so much to celebrate and discover in Atlantic City — and still untapped potential.
Heading into a dark winter it is only too easy to feel lost in a fog of grim uncertainties. But, there is a light ahead for Atlantic City, and for all of us, if we have the courage, vision and perseverance, along with community and government support, to not just restore the past, but create a new future.
Sarah Grady of North Cape May is assistant director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University.