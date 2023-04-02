Money, like water, is a universal solvent, and while Atlantic City could probably do with less of the latter, it certainly could use more of the former.

As ecosystems need water, economies need money to flourish. As a resort destination, Atlantic City succeeds in bringing money into the region, but that money doesn’t seem to stay and recirculate in the local, city economy long enough to sufficiently support life and growth.

Using ecosystems as an analogy, it isn’t just about how much rainfall an area receives, it’s also about how well the ecosystem captures, stores and circulates water within the system. It’s easy to accomplish this when water is in abundance — a steady stream, a large lake — but infinitely more difficult when water is scarce or more difficult to access and capture.

Money tends to come into Atlantic City in seasonal floods that overwhelm the system’s ability to capture and store it for dry seasons, or in brief, sporadic storms that can offer only temporary relief. Like a desert, it seems to lack the soil and root system needed to capture and hold wealth, broadly distributed wealth, in the city to foster growth and life within it.

Nature may provide a clue as to how to change this.

Atlantic City needs more money (water) and more residents (soil and roots). The city needs both a steadier source of money and a better means to absorb and capture the money that is in the system.

If you wanted to quickly turn a desert into farmland, you might install irrigation to redirect the flow of water into specific areas, and even bring in your own soil and plants. This “extreme terraforming” is costly and insensitive to the life already present in the ecosystem. Less direct measures may be less costly and more sensitive to existing life, but they take time and are far harder to control.

For Atlantic City, a middle path may exist. Through legislative and policy efforts, community leaders can optimize existing and access new sources of money, directing its flow into and throughout the city. They can invest in city infrastructure (enriching the soil) to support current residents, attract new ones, and make it easier for people to put down roots.

Some of the groundwork is already being laid by community activists, local government and economic development and reinvestment organizations.

Some examples include:

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) and its mission to facilitate “economic and community development in Atlantic City by leveraging its available assets and revenues with private investment capital to support redevelopment projects throughout the city.” See state bills A3936/S1110 and A2447/S968 authorizing the CRDA to finance certain transportation projects outside the Tourism District.

The Chelsea Economic Development Corp. which, among its efforts, regularly offers information sessions and workshops educating people about local home buying.

The New Jersey Division of Community Affairs and its partnership with Stockton University, the city of Atlantic City and Atlantic City Police Department to introduce the CitiStat and CompStat programs.

A 2020 Egg Harbor Township ordinance and Federal Emergency Management Agency grant which facilitated the purchase and demolition of blighted, flood prone properties along the Black Horse Pike approach to Atlantic City.

While a good start, it is not enough. To reach a tipping point — where the city can sustain its own economic growth and prosperity — a concerted effort needs to be made to better capture and circulate money not just within the region, but within the city itself.

The Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism’s ongoing mission is to support the development and implementation of legislation and polices that will draw and focus more economic activity in the city. Such efforts will consider the condition of city roads and sidewalks, the timing of citywide events, and the attractiveness of the city as a destination for regional, national and international visitors. These projects support growth for the city — just as proper irrigation and soil enrichment support growth in an ecosystem — all while remaining sensitive to the unique needs and identity of the community.

Mark Giannantonio, of Northfield, is the chair of the advisory board of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University and president of the Casino Association of New Jersey. Jane Bokunewicz, of Galloway Township, is LIGHT’s faculty director. LIGHT conducts industry-focused research to support sound decision-making among policy makers and leaders in the gaming, hospitality and tourism industries of New Jersey.