Atlantic City must protect essential HIV and overdose prevention program, by Carol Harney

This is the plan that, suddenly and without reason given to me, fell through. The reasons I’ve now heard after the fact seem rooted more in stigma or misinformation than fact.

For example, the City Council cites syringe litter as an issue, but research shows that closing an SAP results in more syringe litter, not less. The City Council also cites too many out-of-town people coming to Oasis as an issue (in a tourism-based city). Yet a recent client survey showed that six out of ten clients live in Atlantic City, and over 90% travel less than 2 miles to get here.

Finally, the City Council is concerned that our program is within walking distance of a future grocery store, but the grocery store location was known since January, well before the collective plan for Oasis Drop-In to relocate.

Ultimately, my fear is that misinformation and stigma will undermine the health of people who use drugs and people who are at risk of HIV, Hepatitis C and overdose death. We provide service to clients in a fixed site location inside the Tourism District. We need the city to designate a location outside the Tourism District that our clients can walk to so we can relocate. This is a matter of life and death and leaders in Atlantic City must work with us to address the community’s concern and save this life-saving service for Atlantic City residents and all New Jerseyans.

Former Atlantic City resident Carol Harney, now of Marmora, is chief executive officer of the South Jersey AIDS Alliance.