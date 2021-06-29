Atlantic City must protect essential HIV and overdose prevention program, by Carol Harney

Atlantic City is on the verge of closing one of only seven syringe access programs (SAPs) in New Jersey that serves the state’s nine million residents.
As chief executive officer of South Jersey AIDS Alliance — which operates Atlantic City’s SAP, the Oasis Drop-In Center — I first learned that this lifesaving service was in jeopardy of closing, not from city leaders, but from a radio show.
For 36 years, SJAA has been supporting the community as a trusted local provider of public health services and connections to care for people living with HIV, people at risk of contracting HIV, and people who use drugs.
Today, new HIV infections related to injection drug use have declined dramatically in New Jersey and Atlantic City, thanks in large part to the success of SAPs. This is a sign of their success, and a reminder that people will unnecessarily suffer without access to essential public health services.
We take our role in the community seriously. During COVID-19, we stepped up to distribute over 4,500 grocery bags; paid nearly $50,000 in emergency rental and utility payments for our clients; and helped in Atlantic City with vaccination efforts. In 2019, in Atlantic City alone, we had over 9,000 visits to our SAP and distributed 1,300 Narcan (the medicine that reverses an overdose) kits. Every time someone visits a harm reduction program, it is one less chance they will get HIV and Hepatitis C and one more chance they will get access to evidence-based drug treatment and other needed services.
Why are SAPs so effective? Because we are on the forefront of community-based public health services, and “meet people where they are at” with care, public health tools and community connection. Most recently, SJAA helped pilot New Jersey’s low-threshold buprenorphine program, which was highlighted by former N.J. Department of Human Services Commissioner Beth Connolly as a best practice in preventing overdose deaths.
In light of our partnership with the city for the past 36 years, through multiple public health crises, it is not only disappointing to learn about our imminent closure through the news media, but it also runs counter to everything I have heard from city officials in recent months.
We’ve been working with Atlantic City, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and New Jersey Department of Health to move to a new, non-tourism area, but the past three years, every potential site SJAA suggested was rejected. The counter proposals we received included a parking lot on Route 40, completely inaccessible without a vehicle, or a traveling mobile vehicle that would face severe parking limitations and limit comprehensive services for our clients.
In April 2021 — with the help of New Jersey Department of Health, and the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment and Development Authority — we found a solution that everyone agreed was in the best interest of clients and city plans. The agreed upon decision was for Oasis Drop-In to co-locate with the Rescue Mission and John Brooks Treatment Center, which provide complementary services to support our clients.
This is the plan that, suddenly and without reason given to me, fell through. The reasons I’ve now heard after the fact seem rooted more in stigma or misinformation than fact.
For example, the City Council cites syringe litter as an issue, but research shows that closing an SAP results in more syringe litter, not less. The City Council also cites too many out-of-town people coming to Oasis as an issue (in a tourism-based city). Yet a recent client survey showed that six out of ten clients live in Atlantic City, and over 90% travel less than 2 miles to get here.
Finally, the City Council is concerned that our program is within walking distance of a future grocery store, but the grocery store location was known since January, well before the collective plan for Oasis Drop-In to relocate.
Ultimately, my fear is that misinformation and stigma will undermine the health of people who use drugs and people who are at risk of HIV, Hepatitis C and overdose death. We provide service to clients in a fixed site location inside the Tourism District. We need the city to designate a location outside the Tourism District that our clients can walk to so we can relocate. This is a matter of life and death and leaders in Atlantic City must work with us to address the community’s concern and save this life-saving service for Atlantic City residents and all New Jerseyans.
Former Atlantic City resident Carol Harney, now of Marmora, is chief executive officer of the South Jersey AIDS Alliance.