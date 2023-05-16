Offshore wind could someday be a tremendous renewable resource. Its potential for providing vast amounts of clean energy to Atlantic states is nearly unparalleled and New Jersey alone is hoping to build 11 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2040.

It will have to be built in the nick of time, too. Demand for power is likely to grow rapidly as more of the economy electrifies. Meanwhile, state and federal policies are rapidly pushing coal and natural gas plants into retirement, creating a looming gap between current and future power demand and the supplies available.

Except keen eyes may notice that no offshore wind has actually been built in New Jersey. Nor has any construction even commenced.

Big infrastructure projects — whether wind or nuclear or anything else — are almost inevitably delivered late. In some regions, grids have had enough spare capacity to wait without risking reliability. But the accelerated retirements across the East Coast mean that isn’t an option. Offshore wind’s potential for New Jersey remains entirely hypothetical. No steel is in the ground. No turbines are spinning. The permits for actually bringing the power ashore are mired in litigation. You cannot power homes or businesses on potential alone.

This is a problem in virtually every state from New England to the Mid-Atlantic. New York is counting on offshore wind to power nearly a quarter of its energy needs by 2035. Maryland is expecting the same by 2031. Connecticut, Massachusetts, Virginia, Rhode Island and North Carolina all have similar targets for 2030 and beyond. Because of state policies, utilities are increasingly being forced to plan around and deliver dozens of GW of electricity from resources that simply do not exist. Tens of millions of homes and businesses that will soon be depending on hypothetical energy resources. We are assuming our way into a reliability crisis.

Even as states push ahead, grid operators are desperately warning that extreme weather and rising electrification means they could be facing unprecedented shortages of power in the next decade.

Despite all the potential, just 42 megawatts of offshore wind currently exist in the U.S. — less than 1/500th of the 22 GW that will theoretically have to be built just 7 years from now. The Biden administration is targeting an even more ambitious 30 GW goal by 2030, despite a global materials shortage and very little ability to increase domestic capacity quickly to meet that timeline.

Unfortunately, offshore wind’s high costs are a regular feature, not a bug. On average, offshore wind costs two to three times as much as onshore wind or natural gas. New York and New Jersey are moving to offer inflation adjustments on top of contracted prices to make economically struggling projects more economical — unwelcome news for customers.

Further, in a country where it takes an average of 10 years to permit and build a transmission line, there is considerable doubt that any of these bold new projects can be built on the timelines proposed. The technology for offshore wind is well-developed and continues to show promise. But big infrastructure is simply difficult and time-consuming to build in the U.S.

Yet this offshore wind bonanza is not just a grand ambition. It will determine whether there is sufficient power to keep the lights on and power families and businesses. Numerous states have increased their offshore wind targets over and over without any actual commercial-scale projects coming online to date, making bold assumptions about the completion and utilization of those resources. Those same states are simultaneously aggressively phasing out fossil fuel resources with the assumption that wind will be ready to replace them on whatever date the legislature sets, regardless of the realities. This fundamental misalignment is dangerous to reliability. Whether those resources start on time may be the difference between keeping the lights on, or not.

Despite mounting concerns over reliability and affordability, legislators remain undaunted in their pursuit of ever more ambitious, if untested, choices of specific resources. Offshore wind may someday play a significant role in powering our grid. But it’s far too early to count on that fact. Ambition is outpacing reality and consumers are likely to pay a hefty price in reduced reliability and higher energy costs.

Todd Snitchler, who lives in the District of Columbia, is president and CEO of the Electric Power Supply Association, which represents America’s competitive power suppliers.