Another budget fantasy picked to fit a political ideology, by Chris Reed

As Zach Helfand of The New Yorker put it, “MMT proposes that the constraint on government spending shouldn’t be debt but inflation: How much new money can you pump into the economy before prices rise?”

President Joe Biden seems near MMT in that he is sympathetic to those who downplay the danger of debt. He wants to spend $2.3 trillion for an “infrastructure” plan in which only a small fraction of spending is actually infrastructure — on top of the record $1.7 trillion deficit in the first half of the present fiscal year. Last week, Biden added to his wish list, calling for spending $1.8 trillion over the next 10 years on a variety of programs to help families, especially poorer ones, and boost education. He insists that his agenda can be paid for with tax hikes on those making more than $400,000 and corporations.

But as many analyses have pointed out, congressional Democrats are more enthusiastic about spending much more than about taxing much more. It’s not just an aversion to being seen as tax-happy. It’s that the richest ZIP codes increasingly lean Democratic with their donations. Will lawmakers go against donors’ interests? Maybe not.

But Kelton and MMT believers go in another direction. In many circumstances, they don’t think raising taxes is necessary to pay for bigger government.