Another 'bombshell' sure to blow up Trump fizzles, by Tom Wrobleski

We know the answer. Those guys are on the right team, the Democratic team. Or the Big Tech team. Or are otherwise sacred. So they get a pass from the media and from the law enforcement agencies that have been loosed on Trump and his associates purely for political purposes.

When it comes to the sins of the favored, nope, nothing to see here.

The same goes for any new allegation about Hunter Biden’s influence peddling, the latest of which being that Hunter used the office perks of his dad, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to pursue a business deal with Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

Again, a collective media shrug.

Just substitute the name “Donald Trump Jr.” for Hunter Biden’s and imagine the headlines and the prime-time special investigative reports we’d be seeing on CNN, MSNBC and on the front pages of the New York Times and the Washington Post. Imagine the House probe that would be underway.

Even after he’s been out of office for six months, the target is still on Trump’s back. The media will do anything to get the words “Trump” and “investigation” into a headline, no matter how flimsy the pretext.