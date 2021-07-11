 Skip to main content
Another 'bombshell' sure to blow up Trump fizzles, by Tom Wrobleski
Allen Weisselberg, CFO of the Trump Organization, was rung up on tax charges last week.

The announcement was preceded by days of the usual media drumbeat that “this was it,” that they were finally going to nail former President Donald Trump.

We were assured that Trump was going down this time. Trump flunkies would flip on their boss. Trump would be headed to jail. Or something.

But when Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance Jr. finally unveiled the case that his office had spent years and millions of dollars working on, there wasn’t any there there at all.

Weisselberg was charged with dodging taxes on $1.7 million in corporate perks. For this the CFO got paraded in front of the press in handcuffs.

Only in the through-the-looking-glass world ruled by the Democrats, Big Media and Big Tech can this be breathless, front-page news. Or even an offense punishable by a possible jail term. Hit the guy with a fine and be done with it.

But, no. Weisselberg is a Trump person, and for that he must be punished.

Where was the same wall-to-wall coverage and outrage when ProPublica revealed that gazillionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, George Soros, Warren Buffet and Michael Bloomberg sometimes paid zero in taxes on their billions in personal incomes?

We know the answer. Those guys are on the right team, the Democratic team. Or the Big Tech team. Or are otherwise sacred. So they get a pass from the media and from the law enforcement agencies that have been loosed on Trump and his associates purely for political purposes.

When it comes to the sins of the favored, nope, nothing to see here.

The same goes for any new allegation about Hunter Biden’s influence peddling, the latest of which being that Hunter used the office perks of his dad, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to pursue a business deal with Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

Again, a collective media shrug.

Just substitute the name “Donald Trump Jr.” for Hunter Biden’s and imagine the headlines and the prime-time special investigative reports we’d be seeing on CNN, MSNBC and on the front pages of the New York Times and the Washington Post. Imagine the House probe that would be underway.

Even after he’s been out of office for six months, the target is still on Trump’s back. The media will do anything to get the words “Trump” and “investigation” into a headline, no matter how flimsy the pretext.

And they will never admit it when they get it wrong. Because their mission is to amplify the anti-Trump party line, not challenge it. They’re not journalists. They’re courtiers and propagandists.

They will do anything to try to keep him from running in 2024 and potentially overturning the inside-the-Beltway apple cart again. Trump is simply bad for too many people’s business, including those whose business is with China.

So Trump is demonized while the Chinese Communist Party is lauded, including for its centennial this year.

Money buys a lot of collusion. It’s one way that the CCP has improved on the old Soviet model.

Yes, let’s do hope that a brutal regime that commits genocide, uses torture and slave labor, which crushes political dissent and free speech and freedom of religion, and which employs concentration camps doesn’t end up in the dust bin of history like the dynasties that preceded it.

CNN’s fawning coverage of the Communist Chinese centennial earned it the monikers “Xi-N-N” and “Communist News Network.”

And I’m supposed to believe that Donald Trump is the greatest threat to my freedom?

Tom Wrobleski wrote this for the Staten Island Advance in New York.

Breaking News