 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort

Americans will pay even more, get even less with student debt forgiveness, by Akash Chougule

  • 0
Gamble

The Biden administration has aggressively defended its economic record by telling the American people to ignore their lying eyes -– the economy is strong so they should quit complaining. Reality keeps striking back against the White House narrative as gas prices hit $5 per gallon and inflation jumps 8.6 percent.

It has gotten so bad that even progressives like Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) have noticed “the surge in consumer prices,” as she said in a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. That letter must have resonated with the president, as he agreed to cancel $6 billion in student loan debt recently.

Unfortunately for Americans, Democrats only acknowledge inflation when they are trying to advance massive government interventions — the types of policies that helped produce such price hikes to begin with. Omar and 56 other Democratic lawmakers told Cardona the “surge in consumer prices” justifies the decision to force taxpayers to pay the student loans of 200,000 borrowers.

Democrats consistently downplay inflation concerns as they chase gimmicks to appease their favored interest groups, while doing nothing to address the root causes of our most pressing issues. The White House, for example, cites national security in order to release petroleum reserves or subsidize solar power, but it offers no solutions to increase domestic energy production. Now, the White House’s election-year bid to unilaterally cancel student debt perfectly encapsulates the current economic situation: Dump taxpayer dollars into a broken system under the guise of helping people but inevitably making things worse.

People are also reading…

After signing into law the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan last spring — with zero Republican votes — Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and others in their party barnstormed the country proclaiming “help is on the way.” But we know now that was false; it did not add to the recovery and contributed as much as 3 percentage points to inflation by the end of 2021, according to the San Francisco Federal Reserve. All the while, the administration did little to improve supply chain problems, address labor shortages, undo tariffs that increase costs, or reform the regulations that make it more expensive and burdensome to live and work in the United States.

The administration, cheered on by Omar and other progressives, employs identical logic to pay off student debt without requiring any badly-needed reforms to the higher education system. The difference this time is that Biden is acting unilaterally through executive action because even this Congress appears to know better. A plurality of Americans opposes this idea with good reason.

Last week’s announcement could be a preview of even more radical action to come. The administration is still considering plans to forgive $10,000 per borrower, which would cost more than $320 billion and worsen inflation by adding to consumer demand that the economy is already unable to meet. It would also be unfair and regressive, forcing people with lower incomes to pay for a government subsidy for higher earners.

All of this is unjust, but the most poisonous part of the plan is that it would entrench higher education’s flawed status quo, which has saddled 40 million people with $1.6 trillion in student debt. It is no accident that tuition skyrocketed as the government’s role in paying the cost of college expanded. Higher education institutions have no reason to rein in costs as long as they see government as a guaranteed payer. Moreover, there is little accountability for how those taxpayer-funded tuition dollars are spent and whether those expenditures benefit student outcomes.

Debt forgiveness undermines any incentive for students to borrow responsibly or choose a major that will adequately prepare them for the workforce and equip them to pay back their loans.

Just as the American Rescue Plan exacerbated inflation by boosting consumption without reform, student debt forgiveness would increase the incentive to borrow and spend irresponsibly for higher education and continue to inflate costs without any improvement in what schools are supplying.

Industries that do not enjoy such lavish government subsidies have seen the greatest declines in cost and improvements in quality and innovation, as Mark Perry of the American Enterprise Institute shows in “the chart of the century.” The title may sound like hyperbole until you see what has happened to higher education in the past four decades where tuition and government subsidy have reached record highs — as have dropout rates, indebtedness and poor educational outcomes.

Forgiving all student loan debt would cost the government $1.6 trillion and could push inflation over 9 percent, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. Fortunately, full forgiveness is likely off the table because the administration knows it does not have the authority and Congress does not have the appetite outside of Omar and a couple dozen other progressives.

But even partial student debt forgiveness will encourage college administrators to double down on the broken status quo at the expense of taxpayers and teenagers. And it will make painfully clear that the White House still fails to realize that dumping gobs of taxpayer dollars into the economy has worsened, not helped, the situation and that they have failed to change course from the short-term gimmicks, politics and reckless spending that got us here.

Akash Chougule is vice president of Americans for Prosperity. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Supreme Court allows concealed carry despite today's gun violence, by Noah Feldman

Supreme Court allows concealed carry despite today's gun violence, by Noah Feldman

In a stunningly broad and transformative decision, the Supreme Court has struck down the New York law that says you can only carry a concealed handgun outside your home if you can show you have “proper cause” to do so. For New Yorkers and residents of six other states including California and Massachusetts, this means concealed carry is now basically an automatic right. Anyone you meet on the ...

Reparations a way to invest in people denied opportunity for wealth, by Helen Gayle

Reparations a way to invest in people denied opportunity for wealth, by Helen Gayle

The new Juneteenth federal holiday celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in our nation. That did not, however, emancipate Black people from the economic impact of their enslavement. Emancipation was followed by a failed Reconstruction, a century of Jim Crow, separate-but-(not)-equal, institutional racism and discrimination — the consequences of which continue to this day. When it ...

Is texting preventing the younger generation from developing competent writing skills? by Jerald McNair

Is texting preventing the younger generation from developing competent writing skills? by Jerald McNair

What is the difference between writing and texting? If you were to pose that question to youths from Generation Alpha — born starting in 2010 — many of them may be hard-pressed to answer. Members of younger generations, including Gen Z, have grown up with cellphones as part of their everyday attire. It is estimated that more than half of American children own a smartphone by the age of 11, ...

Supreme Court’s leak investigation is self-destructive, by Stephen L. Carter

Supreme Court’s leak investigation is self-destructive, by Stephen L. Carter

In “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” — John le Carré’s classic novel about the hunt for a traitor near the top of British Intelligence — the hero, George Smiley, tells a colleague that “the art” of being a mole “is to be one of a crowd.” The greater the number of suspects, the smaller the possibility of being caught. Smiley is hauled from retirement to conduct some quiet detective work precisely ...

A long war in Ukraine could bring global chaos, by Hal Brands

A long war in Ukraine could bring global chaos, by Hal Brands

The war in Ukraine has become a brutal, grinding contest of attrition. As the conflict drags on, the question becomes, which side does time favor? Kyiv is betting that its leverage will increase as an isolated Russia comes face to face with economic and military ruin. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s wager is that he can devastate Ukraine even with a weakened army, while using the threat of ...

The Republicans’ three-pronged strategy to win back the House, by Ramesh Ponnuru

The Republicans’ three-pronged strategy to win back the House, by Ramesh Ponnuru

President Joe Biden’s job approval is lower than Barack Obama’s or Donald Trump’s at this point in their presidencies. Each of those predecessors saw his party lose control of the House of Representatives in his second year in office. Midterm elections typically go badly for the party in power. Its opponents are aggrieved, its supporters disappointed at worst or complacent at best. But the ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News