Americans must take back control of public schools and education, by Mike Kraus

It begins with getting a new generation of responsible adult taxpayers, especially those with children, elected to local school boards. But because much of what goes on in our schools is dictated by state law, it also means electing state lawmakers who are not in the pocket of the teachers’ unions.

Then, salaries and benefits paid to teachers must be examined and where necessary, adjusted for “equity,” the new gold standard of progressives. According to the databases compiled by business.org and the National Education Association, the average starting salary for teachers in Pennsylvania is $44,674, which is roughly 11% below the average salary of all other salaried employees in the state. A third of the school districts pay far less than that, but many pay far more. In the Council Rock School District, for example, teachers will now start at $44,914, but with seniority can earn $115,087. And compensation is augmented by generally generous health care, summers off and contributions to continuing education.

Salaries at the bottom need to be raised and at the top capped. And paying for the “continuing education” that is then a criteria and justification for more pay is a racket that needs to be ended. The standard for evaluation needs to be performance.