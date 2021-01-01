After 2020, we long for 'former things' to pass away in 2021, by Clint Cooper

No one ever said it was going to be easy, this annual trip around the sun.

For most of Earth’s inhabitants, this is a year they’d like to forget. When they flip the calendar to 2021 on Friday, they’d like for all the miseries to be gone, the weather disasters forgotten, the broken rain records obliterated.

It’s what we do symbolically every year — starting over, turning over a new leaf. We just didn’t know 2020 was one year we never wanted to meet.

Before the year was barely days old, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — cognizant of a cluster of pneumonia cases associated with a seafood and poultry market — issued a travel notice for Americans going to Wuhan, China.

The U.S., of course, wasn’t paying attention because of a political drama playing out in Congress — the impeachment of President Donald Trump by the U.S. House of Representatives for what was, for all intents and purposes, a harmless phone call with the new president of Ukraine the previous summer. One of the subjects of the phone call, Hunter Biden, would be back in the news by the end of the year.