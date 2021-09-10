ACUA campaign against Pleasantville transfer station proper, in public interest

The Press of Atlantic City recently published an editorial accusing the Atlantic County Utilities Authority of misusing funds because of the steps it took to inform residents of Pleasantville about the waste-rail transfer station being proposed in their community. This represents a lack of research and due diligence by The Press on the proposed project, and ACUA’s opposition to it, that is shameful and embarrassing.
The Press argues that ACUA should not have campaigned against the transfer station with a website and “Stop the Dump” roadside signs.
Who should?
For more than four years, the ACUA has shared information with reporters regarding the proposed transfer station and the impact that it would have on Pleasantville residents and Atlantic County ratepayers. We shared that the project intends to bring 500 tons of waste per day into the community; that more than 600 vehicles would go to and from the Washington Avenue site daily with no traffic signal; that a building of only 8,000 square feet, the size of an average free-standing dollar store, is not large enough to adequately perform this service; that noise, dust and odors would increase; and most importantly, that the City of Pleasantville was not being transparent about its negotiations with the developer in bringing the facility to the community. Not to mention, the project is illegal and is not permitted under the solid waste flow control laws currently in place.
As the editorial mentioned, the project sits right across the street from The Press, and yet, the first of the newspaper’s six articles on it wasn’t published until April this year.
The City of Pleasantville kept this project under the radar and moved forward without seeking public input. There should have been a story about the city’s lack of transparency or accountability.
I would ask the many Pleasantville residents and Atlantic County ratepayers who know about the project if it was a misuse of public funds to inform them with the website and street signs.
For the record, the “slick” website we created in-house cost $48; the printed doorhangers we used to inform community members about a public meeting cost $240; and lawn signs to inform residents of the project cost $4,300. We would have happily been transparent about the amount spent if asked.
The editorial mentions that ACUA stands to lose $10 million in revenues without explaining those too become public funds. It would be negligent if we did not create a public information campaign to inform the community and ratepayers of the negative impacts of this project. That we did so for less than $5,000 further shows how efficient and effective we are with public funds.
The editorial mentions we should have held a public meeting to discuss the issue. The Aug. 12 public meeting held at the Pleasantville Community Center that a Press reporter attended was intended to be just that. In fact, we were prepared to present, which was evident by the many visual aids we brought with us. Unfortunately, the city did not allow us to speak until residents urged them to. I was permitted to speak for less than 10 minutes. The applicant was granted 45 minutes. This should have been included in the article.
The ACUA is tasked with managing and maintaining the solid waste system for the county. The comprehensive solid waste management system that we have built, including household hazardous waste collection, recycling, composting and landfilling, has been presented to and approved by advisory councils, elected officials and regulators over the past 30 years. It was built with transparency and accountability each step of the way. All this, and we have the lowest tip fees in the state.
The Press is greatly misinformed if it believes ACUA is not held to high accountability standards or thinks the governor controls appointments to its board. It is highly mistaken if it suggests we are acting only in our own self-interest rather than in the interest of the communities that we have a proven record of serving with great dedication.
The ACUA does its research and due diligence. We ask the Press to do the same.
The residents of Pleasantville and nearby Egg Harbor Township should remain vigilant and attend this upcoming meeting where the proposed waste-rail transfer station should or will be discussed: Pleasantville Special City Council Meeting, 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10; City Hall, 18 N. First St., Second Floor Conference Room.
Richard S. Dovey is president of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority.