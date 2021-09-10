ACUA campaign against Pleasantville transfer station proper, in public interest

As the editorial mentioned, the project sits right across the street from The Press, and yet, the first of the newspaper’s six articles on it wasn’t published until April this year.

The City of Pleasantville kept this project under the radar and moved forward without seeking public input. There should have been a story about the city’s lack of transparency or accountability.

I would ask the many Pleasantville residents and Atlantic County ratepayers who know about the project if it was a misuse of public funds to inform them with the website and street signs.

For the record, the “slick” website we created in-house cost $48; the printed doorhangers we used to inform community members about a public meeting cost $240; and lawn signs to inform residents of the project cost $4,300. We would have happily been transparent about the amount spent if asked.

The editorial mentions that ACUA stands to lose $10 million in revenues without explaining those too become public funds. It would be negligent if we did not create a public information campaign to inform the community and ratepayers of the negative impacts of this project. That we did so for less than $5,000 further shows how efficient and effective we are with public funds.