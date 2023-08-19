Today, Aug. 19, is National Aviation Day, a holiday established by the presidential proclamation of Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1939 to coincide with the birthday of Orville Wright. Orville and his brother Wilbur, of course, invented the airplane, and their spirit of collaboration and innovation changed the world.

So why does Aviation Day matter here in Atlantic County? Because the field of aviation presents unique and tremendous opportunities for economic growth right here in our backyard.

The same spirit of collaboration and innovation that drove the Wright brothers to launch an entirely new industry is driving breakthroughs in aviation that they probably never could have imagined — and much of the research and development is taking place at the National Aerospace Research & Technology Park (NARTP) in Egg Harbor Township.

Naturally the tremendous success of the 20th Annual Visit Atlantic City Airshow this past Wednesday was another prime example of innovation and collaboration by the Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce, Visit Atlantic City and David Schultz Airshows. They should be commended as their combined efforts result in an aerial demonstration that draws more than 500,000 spectators each year.

This region’s ties to the aviation industry extend beyond the airshow and the Atlantic County Economic Alliance (ACEA) is at the forefront of ensuring that the future of aviation will pass through Atlantic County — or at least through its airspace.

The ACEA is a private-sector directed, nonprofit, economic-development corporation that was established for business attraction, retention and marketing efforts in Atlantic County. Since Atlantic County is home to New Jersey’s only recognized Aviation Innovation Hub, it’s a no-brainer for us to focus some of our efforts on attracting aviation companies to join us as we build out the innovation ecosystem in aviation here.

The Aviation Innovation Hub consists of Atlantic City International Airport (ACY), the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center, and the NARTP, a 58-acre corporate research park. ACEA is leveraging these assets to recruit the next generation of innovators in aviation including companies on the leading edge of developing uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM).

As the usage of UAS, also known as drones, becomes more commonplace, experts at the William J. Hughes Technical Center will be responsible for safely integrating these uncrewed devices into the National Airspace System. The same testing, evaluation and integration process must play out as the AAM revolution will change the way people and cargo move from place to place using electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Just two months ago, the ACEA and our partners at the NARTP signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with officials representing U.S. Transportation Command and Air Mobility Command to develop an “air corridor” or highway in the sky.

Under the terms of the agreement, we will work cooperatively with the military to develop a prototype dual-use U.S. East Coast test and evaluation corridor for the demonstration, development and evaluation of military, commercial, academic and federal government UAS and AAM technologies with future application to strategic airlift capabilities of the U.S. Air Force.

In an effort to put the development of UAS and AAM technologies on the fast track here at the Aviation Innovation Hub, the ACEA is heading a consortium that applied just last week for grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) as part of its Regional Technology and Innovation Hub Program.

This grant program seeks to drive regional technology- and innovation-centric growth by strengthening a region’s capacity to manufacture, commercialize and deploy critical technologies. If our application is successful, millions in extra funding will flow into Atlantic County to support our efforts to attract high-tech jobs to our region.

So, on this Aviation Day, the spirit of innovation is alive and well right here in Atlantic County. We should not only celebrate the remarkable strides we’ve made to advance aviation, but also look forward with optimism and excitement to the incredible potential that lies ahead. The sky’s the limit!