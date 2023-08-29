Earlier this month, the Democratic state Senate president and Democratic speaker of the state Assembly released a joint statement echoing our calls for a pause on offshore wind development until more research could be done. Their statements read, in part: “There are still many unanswered questions about the economic impact these projects will have on ratepayers as well as potential impacts to one of our state’s largest economic drivers, tourism at the shore.” A reasonable and rational statement one would expect from their elected officials.

In doing so, the Democratic legislative leaders joined non-partisan, concerned citizens groups like Clean Ocean Action, Defend Brigantine Beach, Save LBI and others, who have called for a pause in the project. For the record, I released my own statement urging Gov. Phil Murphy to suspend the project all the way back in February — calling for a moratorium until scientists could be ascertain what was causing the unusual number of whale and dolphin deaths plaguing our region.

Shortly after I released my statement, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) conceded that New Jersey’s offshore wind farm development “is likely to adversely affect” whales and other marine mammals, while stopping short of solely blaming it for the deaths — copping to something many of us had long-since concluded based on the tragic scenes we had witnessed throughout the late winter and early spring.

So, while people across the political spectrum, and across New Jersey, are all coming to the same conclusion — that a pause for more scientific review is warranted — there has been one outlier: Atlantic County Commissioner and recently announced state Senate candidate Caren Fitzpatrick.

Commissioner Fitzpatrick not only wants the state to move full-steam ahead with construction of these massive, three-football-field-high, offshore wind turbines, but she doubled-down in a recent radio interview, stating that she would have voted to approve a billion-dollar bailout for Ørsted, the foreign corporation behind the project. For those who haven’t followed it, that billion dollars was supposed to reimburse ratepayers — like you — to offset rising utility costs. Yet, when Ørsted threatened to abandon their offshore wind project unless they got the bailout, a majority of Trenton politicians buckled. I voted against it, as did Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift. A week after that bailout, Ørsted announced that their first quarter operating profit was $1.02 billion!

Then, as if siding with a foreign corporation over Atlantic County’s working families and retirees wasn’t enough, Commissioner Fitzpatrick penned a recent op-ed in The Press of Atlantic City attacking concerned grassroots citizen and environmental groups as tools of “big oil” — insulting the thousands of men and women across the political spectrum who have organized and rallied against offshore wind turbines due to economic and environmental concerns.

Commissioner Fitzpatrick alleged — without proof — that these well-intentioned, passionate citizens in Atlantic County and elsewhere were “shadow groups” doing the bidding of others to stop offshore wind. Furthermore, she slammed the local citizen groups as supporters of “extreme right politicians” — even though countless members of these groups are, in fact, lifelong Democrats and committed liberals.

Frankly, Commissioner Fitzpatrick’s reckless and over-the-top attacks — which one could argue are defamatory — are at minimum offensive coming from an elected official who currently represents our county and is now running (against me) to represent us in the state Senate.

Unfortunately, hyper-partisan rhetoric and a penchant for letting her far-left ideology get in the way of bipartisan, commonsense dialogue is par-for-the-course with Commissioner Fitzpatrick.

I think we need less of that in Trenton.

Vince Polistina, of Egg Harbor Township, is the state senator representing Atlantic County.