The Biden administration has been directing massive censorship of the free speech of Americans and wants to continue doing so.

That’s what we’ve learned from the Missouri v. Biden case, a lawsuit brought by the states of Missouri and Louisiana along with five individual plaintiffs who were censored by social media platforms at the urging of the Biden White House.

On July 4, U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty ordered a preliminary injunction to stop the U.S. government — officials in the White House as well as a long list of federal agencies and high-ranking government employees — from strong-arming social media companies into censoring or suppressing constitutionally protected free speech. Doughty wrote that the case “arguably involves the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history.”

But the Biden administration is proud of this. The government immediately filed an appeal of the injunction, arguing that the nation faced unacceptable risks from a court order to stop “urging, encouraging, pressuring or inducing” social media companies to engage in “removal, deletion, suppression or reduction of content containing protected free speech.”

Last week, the government’s appeal of the injunction was heard in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

U.S. Justice Department attorney Daniel Tenny tried arguing to the three-judge panel that the government never forced any social media company to do anything.

But Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod noted the “irate” tone of the messages from government officials as they complained that targeted posts were not taken down fast enough. She said it sounded like “a supervisor complaining about a worker.” And Judge Don Willett cited public statements by administration officials threatening social media companies with anti-trust enforcement or unfavorable changes to federal law. He characterized the tone as, “Nice social media platform you got there — it would be a shame if something happened to it.”

Tenny contended that Facebook, Twitter and YouTube often turned down the government’s “requests.” But the attorney for the states, former Missouri solicitor general John Sauer, pointed to the sharp criticism of the companies from the White House podium — Biden himself said Facebook was “killing people” by not censoring fast enough — and told the court that the companies gave in to “unrelenting pressure from the most powerful office in the world.”

Now there’s even more evidence that the government coerced social media companies to remove information, opinions and even jokes that the Biden administration didn’t like.

In July, the House Judiciary Committee was preparing to hold Meta (formerly Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a February subpoena for company records related to the government’s efforts to censor or suppress speech on the platform. Before the contempt vote could happen, Zuckerberg turned over the documents from the company’s files.

Ahead of last week’s hearing in the Fifth Circuit, Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, began to release the Facebook files to the public.

Here’s just one example: the documents show that during the spring and summer of 2021, Meta’s president of global affairs asked other company officials why Facebook was removing “claims that Covid is man-made.”

“Because we were under pressure from the administration and others to do more,” was the answer that came back to him. The official added, “We shouldn’t have done it. We stopped removing in May.”

Information doesn’t have to be true to be protected by the First Amendment. The right to free speech is the right to be wrong, too. But the Facebook files demonstrate that the government was coercing the company to remove true information. Jordan said the company “even considered ‘blackholing’ certain domains.”

It was a high-tech version of a totalitarian’s trick: making inconvenient people “disappear,” without the mess and fuss of gulags or poisonings.

The censorship directed by the government sought to prevent Americans from hearing viewpoints and facts that contradicted the Biden administration’s preferred narrative.

Three of the plaintiffs in Missouri v. Biden are medical doctors with impressive credentials directly relevant to evaluating pandemic response policies: Psychiatrist and medical ethics expert Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, epidemiologist and Harvard professor of medicine Dr. Martin Kulldorff, and epidemiologist and Stanford professor of medicine Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. They held dissident views about lockdowns and vaccine mandates, and for this they were effectively cast out to an internet Siberia, their words removed from the national conversation. How many people were harmed by lockdowns and vaccine mandates? You had the right to know that there were highly esteemed experts who disagreed with the government’s policies, but the government did everything possible to deprive you of your right to hear free speech.

The Biden administration directed censorship of unapproved speech about Hunter Biden’s laptop, climate change, election integrity in the 2020 presidential election, concerns about mail-in voting, negative comments about the economy and criticism of the president himself.

The U.S. government is simply not allowed to do what the Biden administration did. The First Amendment prohibits the government from “abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” That applies off-line and online.

Missouri v. Biden is just one of several lawsuits that have been filed over this appallingly un-American government-directed censorship. The ongoing discovery process in all the lawsuits will continue to yield documents and testimony, as will the congressional investigations.

We have lived through a very dark chapter in American history. The lights are on now.

Susan Shelley wrote this for the Daily Breeze, Torrance, Calif. Write to Susan@SusanShelley.com.