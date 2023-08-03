There is something restorative and healing about visiting a beach, relaxing by the water and enjoying the natural beauty. However, the beach is not always accessible for all individuals — particularly those who require mobility aids.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 12.1% of Americans and 10% of New Jersey residents live with some form of mobility disability. While Atlantic City supports these guests with disabled beach access ramps along the Boardwalk, surf chairs and ADA-compliant public restrooms, other means to increase access are extremely limited or nonexistent. The city does not currently have beach decking or specialized seating areas on any of its public beaches. Additionally, beach access mats, which provide a vital link between the boards and the sand, are only available at a limited number of the city’s beaches — at Tallahassee, Bartram, Albany and Raleigh avenues.

The prevalence of disability of any kind, of which mobility related is by far the most common, is higher among veterans. Nationwide, 30.8% of veterans (compared to 26.8% of nonveteran civilians) have some form of disability. In New Jersey, 25% of veterans and 22.5% of nonveteran civilians have some form of disability.

In early August, Atlantic City will welcome approximately 5,000 attendees for the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) 2023 National Convention. Many of these attendees may need accessibility assistance of some kind to fully enjoy Atlantic City’s many resort offerings and attractions, including its beaches. For some, the availability of beach access mats and decking could mean the difference between experiencing the beach and only looking at it.

The city’s lack of beach access mats and decking makes it extremely challenging for individuals with mobility disabilities to get beyond access ramps and physically sit on the beach. If a DAV conference attendee with mobility disabilities desires to sit on the beach, they would have to travel to Bartram and Albany avenues (located on the opposite end of town from Harrah’s, the conference’s location) to find both ADA-compliant restrooms and beach access mats.

This is unacceptable. Atlantic City can and should do better for these individuals, as well as all visitors to this great city.

We propose Atlantic City expand beach access mats to more locations throughout the city, while also creating a dedicated, accessible beach seating area at one of the beaches. By making these improvements, Atlantic City would demonstrate that our community not only values equity, but also makes tangible efforts to ensure accessibility and inclusion for all individuals, regardless of their disability status.

Based on current pricing and an assessment of installation and maintenance, we believe this plan can become reality for an estimated $14,000. Certainly, this is a worthwhile investment — not only for our visiting veterans in August, but also many others in the years to come.

Atlantic City, the time to act is now. Let’s invest in better access for those with mobility disabilities today, so that we can create a more inclusive and equitable community for future generations.

Michael Chait, of Egg Harbor Township, is president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce. Sarah Grady, of Cape May, is assistant director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University.