Voice of the People, Feb. 28, 2021

Let utility buy smart meters
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “NJ clears big utility to install smart meters, sends bill to customers”:
The Press view states that Atlantic City Electric proposed spending $220 million to install smart meters for 560,000 customers. The utility will benefit and save $220 million over 15 years.
Sounds like a wash to me. Why do customers need to pay an extra $51 a year?
Matthew Previti
Egg Harbor Township
Press shifts its blame from Trump to Van Drew
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Congressman, here’s what you need to do to help S.J.”:
This editorial is written as advice to Congressman Jeff Van Drew. In my reality, it is part of the continued attack on Van Drew. That attack has been going on since the congressman announced his decision to leave the Democratic Party. This Press view paints a picture of the congressman that satisfies a desire to have the public see him as un-American and against the Constitution of the United States.
The proof that is offered is about people being angry and five people dying in the Capitol riot, all of which is blamed on Van Drew because he did not vote to certify the Electoral College results. He was voting to have them take a few days to give a more in-depth look at the results of a few states. All within his constitutional rights.
I want to know, where was Press disgust at the FBI for their acts against the president of the United States? Where was the advice given to the Democratic leadership in the Congress, which continually lied about the destructive protests last summer? Where was the advice given to those mayors and governors that allowed their police to be attacked, their monuments to be illegally torn apart, buildings burnt down, businesses destroyed and innocent people attacked?
There was no advice. The Press ignored those revolutionary acts. No matter what pictures were on television, those riots were portrayed in Press news stories as largely peaceful. The final advice given by the Democratic leadership was to blame President Trump for those riots.
The Press editorial’s advice to Jeff Van Drew is the same old lie that was used repeatedly in the years that Trump was president. Blame Trump has now become blame Van Drew. The trouble with that is, in South Jersey, we know Jeff Van Drew!
Howard Levine
Egg Harbor Township
Trump and Van Drew should just fade away
Using the prayerful words of Martin Luther King Jr., thank God almighty the year 2020 is over. Unfortunately, there are misinformed political ghosts still hovering over this beloved country.
The South Jersey area’s Congress person in Washington, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, changed his party from Democratic to Republican the past year, helping to increase the number of Republicans in the House.
Former President Trump leaves office with the stain of a second impeachment, his efforts to deny the results of the presidential election, and a variety of other investigations.
I hope Van Drew will fade into the sunset, sooner than later, along with Trump.
Betty Canderan
Cape May Court House
Honest, fair election
Knowing history helps to not repeat the mistakes others made. Never has that been truer than it is today. Voltaire warned, “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”
What happened at the Capitol happened because President Trump perpetrated lies about the 2020 election being rigged. Information from multiple reliable sources proved that was not true, yet the lies grew to move supporters to seek to overturn a perfectly honest, fair election. The supporters are being sought out and prosecuted but the inciter is not.
Republican senators made ridiculous arguments as to why Trump’s impeachment was unconstitutional. As English philosopher Edmund Burke said, “All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.”
Republicans must tell their constituents that the 2020 election was the most secure, accurate one in modern history, that the irregularities were minor and not enough to affect the outcome, that Trump was wrong to say otherwise and the entire country needs to come together and get behind President Joe Biden.
I am a lifelong Republican and am appalled by the direction the party is taking. Many will abandon the GOP unless more sensible heads prevail. The cost can be very great.
Bruce S. Garton
Vineland
Biden disrespectful of life
Upon his inauguration, President Biden gave a speech talking about “love” and “respect” for everyone. But his 50-year support of abortion has helped allow the killing (which I consider murder) of 61 million unborn children who were never once able to love or laugh. This is not love and respect.
He called for unity. Unity behind him and his non-pacifistic support of wars, militarism and a military budget which, if redirected, would provide jobs and housing for everyone.
A brilliant Harvard or Yale professor would note that the speech failed to discuss even a single urgent social issue. These issues include epidemics of divorce, mental depression (caused in large part by exposure to vicious, insincere politicians in both parties), cigarette smoking, alcoholism, homelessness, violence and suicide.
Edward T. O’Donnell
Ocean City
Shopping scooters welcome
I am gratified that there are more shopping scooters at area department stores. One store knew a lot of us senior citizens and disabled community need to ride in one to help us shop.
I really appreciate the new scooters. My legs were in a lot of pain standing up and now I can ride one to get around. The Voice of the People in the past let me make this need known and apparently my voice was heard.
Jacki Bobo
Atlantic City
Review 2020 election to calm Fox viewers
Johnathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, recently wrote that we need a Federal Election Commission to look into the 2020 election. It may take a couple of years to complete, but I see no other way to calm the anger and distrust harbored by those of us who watch too much FOX news. We want the truth and a commission seems like the best way to achieve it.
Alan Stowe
Atlantic City