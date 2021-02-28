Voice of the People, Feb. 28, 2021

I want to know, where was Press disgust at the FBI for their acts against the president of the United States? Where was the advice given to the Democratic leadership in the Congress, which continually lied about the destructive protests last summer? Where was the advice given to those mayors and governors that allowed their police to be attacked, their monuments to be illegally torn apart, buildings burnt down, businesses destroyed and innocent people attacked?

There was no advice. The Press ignored those revolutionary acts. No matter what pictures were on television, those riots were portrayed in Press news stories as largely peaceful. The final advice given by the Democratic leadership was to blame President Trump for those riots.

The Press editorial’s advice to Jeff Van Drew is the same old lie that was used repeatedly in the years that Trump was president. Blame Trump has now become blame Van Drew. The trouble with that is, in South Jersey, we know Jeff Van Drew!

Howard Levine

Egg Harbor Township

Trump and Van Drew should just fade away

Using the prayerful words of Martin Luther King Jr., thank God almighty the year 2020 is over. Unfortunately, there are misinformed political ghosts still hovering over this beloved country.