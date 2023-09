Beautifully restored 1920s home in the heart of Ocean City! Don’t miss the historic charm with extensive 2023 upgrades including air conditioning, an elevator, refinished floors, glass shower enclosures, and much more! Live in the upper house, with stained glass accents throughout, while enjoying income from a lower-level unit! This home is full of character and original details, which must be seen to be appreciated. Furnishings are negotiable, giving the possibility of a turn-key home!