Iconic luxury living abounds in this exquisite luxury estate. Where you and your guests will enjoy the spectacular Private Beach and amazing Ocean & Bay views from this Contemporary Masterpiece. Privately nestled on 2.63 Acres Builders/Investors have an opportunity to finish a 2nd lot subdivision that the Seller has obtained preliminary plans for! Soaring ceilings and high-line windows allow you to capture all the breathtaking views from this 8 Bedroom custom built beauty. Situated on the open bay with direct Ocean access this nearly 10,000 square foot home is filled with luxury amenities. Property is finished with a Infinity Pool, Dock & Boat Slips. The custom main kitchen is a chef's dream with Neff Cabinetry, 2 massive islands, Pro Level Appliance Package including Sub Zero & Miele. Private elevator whisks your guests or extended family to the second floor where they have en-suite bathrooms and 2 more kitchens. The main level Master Suite features a spectacular bathroom, walk-in closets with built-ins and massive sliders that lead to the covered patio and pool. Reduced price and subdividable 2nd lot make this a MUST SEE!