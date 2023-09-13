Welcome to 5501 Atlantic Ave, Ventnor, NJ. JULY 2024 RENTAL This home features 5500 sq ft with 7 bedroom and 6.5 baths, huge wrap around porch, game room with movie theater and so much more. Located steps from the beach with amazing ocean views in the historic St Leonards track area. Your entire family and extended family can make memories to last a life time. This home is fully stocked with all your beach needs chairs umbrella beach badges and a gas grill for entertaining .The wrap around front porch allows you to breath the fresh salt air all day and night. Don't miss this one. Call today for details.