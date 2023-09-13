Experience luxury oceanfront living like never before in this newly built custom residence located in the prestigious St. Leonard's Tract. This magnificent home boasts an unprecedented 8 bedrooms and 4.5 baths, making it perfect for a large family or those who enjoy entertaining guests. Wake up every morning to the soothing sounds of the waves and enjoy your coffee while watching the sunrise from your private house or take a stroll down to the iconic Ventnor Pier, the longest state ocean pier, just a few steps away. Built with the finest materials and craftsmanship, this home features a durable and long-lasting white Hardi Plank siding, custom Anderson black windows, gorgeous mahogany soffits, and a stunning swimming pool with an oasis outdoor entertainment area. Inside, you'll find luxurious amenities too numerous to list. Highlights include two grand master suites with spectacular views, a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances such as Sub Zero and Wolf, high-end quartz countertops, a custom 4-stop elevator, spacious open floor plan, custom carpentry, 3 separate HVAC and AC systems, and plenty of decks and off-street parking. Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase a unique oceanfront property that your family can enjoy for generations to come. As the saying goes, they aren't making any more oceanfront properties, so act now and make this masterpiece your own.