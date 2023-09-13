Live the St Leonard's Tract Legendary Lifestyle in this stately home a block from the Beach and Boards in Ventnor! New Sprinkler System and Landscaping! Meticulously maintained, perfect for entertaining and extended family! Home features a large living room with one of the 4 wood burning fireplaces, which leads out to a brick front porch, a Grande dining room perfect for entertaining, a quaint breakfast nook which overlooks the beautiful grounds and the gourmet kitchen with all the touches to make your entertaining it’s best. On top of that, it has 7 bedrooms and 3 full baths with a gorgeous master suite and room for a pool. Situated in one of the nicest neighborhoods on the island, St Leonard's Tract dates back to the early 1900s, the home emulates the grand living of days gone by but close to the beach and boardwalk and still in the finest of style for seashore living! Home is being sold as is, Call today to live the grand lifestyle! RPR Market Value report available on request. Must be pre-qualified to see home.