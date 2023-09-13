Majestic, Romantic, Spectacular, and Grand Waterfront Equestrian Estate! Embrace the vision as you enter the site of this absolutely delightful luxury modern estate with equestrian facility on approximately 5 cleared acres spanning across 3 separate lots. This truly magical horse breeding farm, formerly known as “Friesian Season” is of the highest caliber and set amongst the prime countryside of the Great Egg Harbor River area of Mays Landing NJ. Your new lifestyle awaits at the magnificent center hall custom home featuring 12 ft+ ceilings, 8 ft doorways, 5 bedroom and 5 ½ full baths, and an open floor plan. This 5800+ square foot luxury manor home also features a one bedroom in law or guest quarters, 3 car attached garage and 3 bay All Glass Studio or Workshop. The luxurious feel is evoked from the first step into the foyer which leads to an opulent floor plan for a residence that is an architectural masterpiece meticulously crafted with equestrian accents. A majestic living room & dining room with vaulted ceiling creates a stunning space for lavish entertaining complete with Direct Waterfront Views. On the second floor, the glamorous primary bedroom suite is basked in natural light 2-sided fireplace w/ vaulted ceiling, sitting area, dual sided fireplace, dressing room, dual walk-in closets & en suite full bath w/ decks and Waterfront Views to die for! Many other rooms feature flexible space for home office, den, or playroom. The tranquil acreage and private drive create the perfect secluded setting to relax outdoors amongst the varying entertaining spaces which include a grand veranda, wrap around porch with water views, patio & terraces surrounded by Mother Nature at its best! Equestrians will appreciate the thoughtfully planned setting of facilities which include 11 stalls, arena, paddocks, automatic waterers, office, tack rooms, fees/storage room, wash stall, grooming stall, mating stall, bathroom, utility room & full 2nd floor 2-bedroom apartment overlooking the pasture. Building is complete with fire suppression system, heat and central air. Lush grazing pastures, a cross country/derby style grass riding area & 3 bay equipment storage building, and chicken coop complete the fully turnkey amenities. This farm is truly an amazing venue for both the professional or amateur equestrian. This peaceful oasis is unparalleled on the widest part of the river location for those who seek pure enjoyment, privacy and tranquility. Experience the spectacular lifestyle & magnificence of this luxury farm! All properties provide a private modern cottage farm living and are fenced in for privacy. All properties have water softening systems that have been fully maintained. All air conditioning systems are up to date and maintained. All properties have new carpeting and new exterior lighting systems. All lots are deeded and taxed separately. A 4th Parcel may be purchased separately, ask the listing agent more info.The properties contain the following components: 1st parcel: 1.7 acres (lot 31, block 983): contains the main house, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, all living amenities; also include 3 car garage and 1-bedroom suite above the garage over, with separate bathroom and kitchenette area totaling over 5800 SQ FT. In addition, this lot includes a studio 1200 SFT with commercial glass overhead doors, fully insulated, with heating and AC. 2nd parcel: .9 acres (lot 26, block 93): land is all cleared and fenced in with a water view 3rd parcel: 3.03 acres (lot 29, block 981): the barn 8000 SFT with ten stalls, heated and AC office and tac room; in addition, second floor has a 2400 SQ FT 2-bedroom apartment with all living amenities, fully heated and air conditioned.