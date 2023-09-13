If you thought this summer has been fantastic here in Margate, a PHENOMENAL private and "Estate" like opportunity for Summer of 2024 is being offered in this custom 7-BR, 5.5-BA home that is unique and unlike any property in Margate for rent. The home opens to a 2-Story grand foyer, limestone floors, 10' ceilings, living room w/stone fireplace, custom kitchen w/Lg island and dining room. All opens to the amazing private, 15+ft. tree lined and sound wall oasis with a 4000sf (50' x 80') paved patio with a gunite heated salt water pool and an elevated outdoor patio w/fireplace. The 2nd Fl has 4 BR's incl. a massive Master Suite w/ cathedral ceiling, onyx bathroom w/separate vanities and 2 level closet. 3rd Fl features a work out room, den and full bath. The 1st Fl has a sizable den/bedroom with full bath just outside the room. 3 car garage including a car lift with large driveway to accommodate 3 or more add'l cars. **Owner will entertain a longer term lease from October 2023 thru Labor Day 2024** Have to see it to believe it!!!