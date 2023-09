**********WELCOME HOME TO LINWOOD'S GOLD COAST ONE OF THE PREMIER LOCATIONS IN SOUTH JERSEY*****DARE TO COMPARE-NOTHING COMES CLOSE! YOU OWE IT TO YOURSELF TO TOUR THIS BREATHTAKING HOME BUILT FOR A KING AND QUEEN! CONSTRUCTED BY WELL KNOWN AND RESPECTED CUSTOM HOME BUILDER PAUL HIGBEE. HOME FEATURES 7 BEDROOMS INCLUDING 7.5 BATH ESTATE MAGNIFICIENT MASTER PIECE TOTALING APPROX 10,000 SQUARE FEET OF EVERY LUXURY AND AMENITY IMAGINABLE! NO EXPENSES SPARED W/ QUALITY AMENITIES INCLUDING MARBLE, STONE, MAHOGANY HARDWOOD FLOORS AND CUSTOM IMPORTED TILE. SPACIOUS CHEF KITCHEN W/ COMMERCIAL GRADE APPLIANCES IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING AND LIVING A LUXURIOUS CAREFREE LIFESTYLE.SPECTACULAR HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER 1ST FLOOR MASSIVE MASTER SUITE AND LUXURIOUS ENSUITE/SITTING ROOM. INCREDIBLE FULL FINISHED BASEMENT W/ KITCHEN, BEDROOMS, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER,MEDIA ROOM, GAME ROOM, WINE CELLAR AND GATHERING ROOMS. LARGE CEDAR CLOSET THE GOOD LIFE EXCELS OUTSIDE W/ A CUSTOM HEATED INGROUND POOL, POOL BAR, CABANA W/ CHANGING ROOM AND BATHROOM WITH SHOWER FACILITIES.CABANA INCLUDES A WASHER AND DRYER. MULTIPLE SLATE PORCHES AND CUSTOM WALKING PATHS, JUST UNDER 1/2 AN ACRE OF MANICURED LANDSCAPING COMPLETE W/ A FENCED IN BACKYARD AND 3 CAR SIDE LOADED GARAGE. PLENTY OF STORAGE ROOMS AND FACILITIES.PLUS AN AWARD WINNING SCHOOL SYSTEM! AN ABSOLUTE MUST SEE! FURNITURE IS NEGOTIABLE AND ALL TVS WALL MOUNTED INCLUDED.