7 bedrooms, sleeps 14. Enjoy Luxury Oceanfront and Grand Entertaining home on Brigantine Island. Location and views are the best! Vacation where Frank Sinatra chose to stay. With 230+ feet of beachfront space there's plenty of party and private space. Watch the dolphins, surfers and paddle boarders from almost every room! This 6000 SF home includes 7 bedrooms and 7 1/2 baths to accommodate your friends and family. Fabulous outdoor space with almost 6000 SF of deck including a pool, wet bar and jacuzzi. There is also a private entrance to the beach from the deck. Views that never end are visible from almost every part of the house. Chef's kitchen is ready for gourmet meal preparation, or your favorite caterer. Recently updated bathrooms and bedrooms will make your stay a 5 star experience. This private estate will not disappoint even the most discriminating guest. The house also features two wet bars inside, one in the grand living room with soaring cathedral ceilings and the other in the more casual family room with flat screen TV and access to the deck and pool. 5 additional decks off of guest bedrooms make each room a private island oasis. This estate would be perfect for a family reunion or private family vacation. Only 5 minutes to the Atlantic City Casinos with so many great restaurants. First floor features family room with wet bar- pool, jacuzzi and deck access. Guest bedroom with private bath, deck seating area- Second bedroom with a surfer theme .....Also on first floor is large office with mahogany built in cabinets. Plenty of drawers and closet space so it can be used as a very comfortable bedroom (leather queen sleep sofa-top of the line). First floor washer dryer. Floating staircase with glass window wall takes you to second floor living space. Mini master with private balcony overlooking pool and all the spectacular views has newly renovated bath with rain shower and walk in closet. Includes seating area to enjoy the views from inside or if you must- watch TV. There is also a twin bedroom with private bath, (bath tub). Living room has stunning views with 20' ceilings and windows all around to capture every vista. Dining room with 10' table overlooks inlet can seat 14. Eat in kitchen with large table seats 8 and includes oversized island with seating. All while enjoying the views. The private deck accessed from kitchen is an awesome spot to enjoy a glass of wine as the sun goes down. Convenient powder room for guests on second floor. Take the "stairway to heaven" - third floor master suite and bonus room with large panoramic deck. Master suite has marble bathroom- soaking tub and large marble shower, his and hers toilets and sinks. Private master deck, large enough for quiet sun bathing or evening lounging time. "Bonus" sunroom with large picture windows has access to oversized deck- includes full bathroom with shower and walk in closet. Perfect work out room and/or 7th bedroom. Very comfy day bed with pop up trundle allows you additional sleep space. (Convenient 3rd floor washer/dryer) Rates are as follows: Aug 18 - Aug 25 $19,500/wk, Sep 4 - Sep 22 $14,000/wk, Sep 26 - Oct 2 $14,000/wk, Oct 1 - Oct 31 $7,000/Fri-Sun