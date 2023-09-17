Our home is the perfect place to gather with your family just like at your own Grandma’s house. If you like vintage charm, this is the house for you! A 3 story home with 6 BR's, 3 full bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & huge front porch! One block & 1/2 from the beach! Enjoy sea breezes; plenty of games & books available! Not a modern glam style home, but sweet & old-fashioned, clean & comfy so you can relax and spend time together!! The space This main house unit located on a quiet street, 1.5 blocks from the beach. Vintage home, with 3 floors boasting with space for your family! • Spacious living room area + Kitchen + Dining Area • Bedroom 1: King bed • Bedroom 2: Queen bed • Bedroom 3: Queen bed • Bedroom 4: Queen bed • Bedroom 5: 3 single beds • Bedroom 6: 3 single beds • 3 Full bathrooms • Kids playroom with books & games • Washer & dryer in unit • 3rd floor with balcony and chairs • Front patio has outdoor seating & table to enjoy an early morning coffee, or dinner outside with your family. • Outdoor shower- • Shared grill with the Ground floor unit. During the Summer season (Memorial day weekend - Labor day weekend, we also provide some beach chairs, kid beach toys, and umbrella. This is a first come, first serve basis with the Main House unit.