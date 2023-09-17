Welcome to paradise by the sea! This stunning beach block listing offers the epitome of coastal luxury living, featuring 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms with an open floor plan that invites you to bask in the beauty of the ocean just steps away. As you enter, you'll be immediately captivated by the spacious and meticulously designed interior. The heart of the home is a beautiful, large kitchen made for entertaining, complete with a stylish bar area and built-ins that are both functional and elegant. This kitchen is every chef's dream, perfect for creating culinary masterpieces while enjoying the company of family and friends. The grandeur continues with not one but two master suites, offering unparalleled comfort and privacy. With two staircases, convenience and accessibility are at the forefront of this beachside gem. Additionally, two of the bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom, providing comfort and convenience for family and guests alike. Step outside and be prepared to be awestruck by the stunning outdoor space. Your own private oasis awaits, featuring an inviting inground pool with a relaxing jacuzzi, perfect for unwinding after a long day in the sun. The expansive outdoor deck and bar area make hosting gatherings a breeze, whether it's a poolside barbecue or an evening of cocktails under the stars. Location is key, and this property doesn't disappoint. You're steps from the beach and boardwalk, allowing you to embrace the coastal lifestyle with ease. Whether you're taking a morning stroll along the shore, enjoying the endless water views, or experiencing the vibrant atmosphere of the boardwalk, you'll be living the dream every day.