WOW!! YOU WON'T BE ABLE TO BEAT THIS CORNER PROPERTY AND THIS AMAZING FRONT WRAP-AROUND PORCH!! Charm and character throughout. This completely renovated duplex/single family has been lovingly redone from top to bottom. Legal duplex with 4bedrooms, 2.5 baths upstairs and a completely renovated downstairs two bedroom apartment with new bath. Great street and just 2.5 blocks to the Ventnor beach and boardwalk!! Walk to stores and everything just steps away. PRIVATE YARD WITH ROOM FOR A SMALL POOL! AMAZING RENTAL HISTORY. LIVE IN ONE AND RENT THE OTHER? COMBINE FOR A SINGLE FAMILY? THE OPTIONS ARE ENDLESS!! CALL TODAY!