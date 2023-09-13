Rare opportunity to own a lagoon front NEW CONSTRUCTION single family home designed by Thomas/ Bechtold Architecture and Engineering and built by one of Ocean City's finest "custom builders-Price Brothers". This 2 1/2 story home features 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths w/ high-end finishes, gourmet kitchen, upgraded appliance package, elevator, custom millwork and white oak hardwood floors throughout. Exterior features include an in ground pool, multiple decks, boat slip with quality landscaping design all located in the heart of the prestigious Riviera section. Buy now and choose colors and selections. Please visit Price Brothers Construction's website to view some of their current projects and their quality workmanship https://pricebrothersoc.com/
6 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $4,899,000
