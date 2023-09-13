105 S Franklin Ave, a magnificent residence offering luxurious living spaces and breathtaking ocean views. With 4500 square feet of carefully crafted design, this three-level, six- bedroom, 6.5 bathroom stunning property boasts an array of features and amenities. Prepare to be captivated by the stunning architecture, impeccable design, and unparalleled attention to detail. The metal roof and stone accents add a touch of sophistication to the exterior, while the Hardy board and wood siding provide a classic and timeless appeal. The solid Azek soffits further enhance the durability and aesthetics of the property. The paver driveway and front entry create an inviting ambiance, welcoming guests into this remarkable residence. As you make your way inside, you are greeted by an abundance of natural sunlight that illuminates the elegant hardwood floors throughout. The grand staircase with accent lighting sets the stage for the exceptional craftsmanship found within. The interior has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate a modern lifestyle, featuring a Smart Home Control4 system that allows for seamless integration of technology. The wrap-around kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream, equipped with a large center island, Wolf Sub Zero appliances. The slab backsplash and waterfall ends provide a sleek and contemporary touch, complemented by the led accent lighting throughout. Entertaining is made effortless with the inclusion of a huge wet bar boasting lit shelving and custom cabinetry. The grand fireplace with a slab surround creates a cozy and inviting atmosphere, perfect for gathering with friends and family. The primary suite is a true sanctuary, featuring a spacious layout, large wrap-around deck, and his and her closets. The spa-like standing shower and high-end plumbing fixtures in the ensuite bathroom exude luxury and tranquility. Each additional bedroom is thoughtfully designed and appointed, boasting its own ensuite bathroom and ample closet space. The third floor offers additional living space with a jack and jill suite, providing privacy and comfort for family members or guests. Immerse yourself in the wonders of the outside veranda, custom kitchen, and cabana, as well as the inviting gunite heated pool, all set amidst meticulously landscaped grounds. This meticulously crafted outdoor haven provides the perfect setting to create lasting memories, savor moments of tranquility, and embrace the pleasures of outdoor living. 105 S Franklin Ave presents a rare opportunity to own a residence that combines luxurious living, exceptional craftsmanship, and breathtaking ocean views. Don't miss your chance to experience the epitome of coastal elegance and sophistication.