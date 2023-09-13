If you are looking for the house where you can build unforgettable memories with you family and to call it HOME, your search has come to an end. This house offers everything and more, located in the heart of luxury Fischer Woods development. A unique gorgeous property which has so much to offer; cathedral ceiling, grand staircase, stunning Marble & granite flooring, 6 bedrooms including a huge Master and an In Law suite,6 full baths and 2 half baths, full finished Basement, 2 cedar closets, amazing land escaped front yard & back yard, 16x32 indoor all season heated pool, Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven and Subzero fridge and freezer. Also has a wet bar, green house, 3 car garage, central vacuum, GEO Thermal. The awesome open floor plan makes this house perfect for entertainment and allows plenty of natural light. This is a MUST-SEE house. Words can't give enough justice!!!
6 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $1,450,000
