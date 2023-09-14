Large, stately, fully-furnished south side home featuring 6 bedrooms 3.5 baths, five car off street parking, three-zone air conditioning. The beach is one block away and can be admired from a wrap around patio and second floor deck. There is an outside shower, lots of outdoor seating, swing chairs, hammock, grill, and outdoor dining room table. The large, fully-equipped kitchen off the dining room offers a breakfast counter to accommodate additional guests. All the bedrooms are large, some with multiple beds. The fireplace and garage are off limits and cannot be used by the tenant. The neighborhood is friendly and quiet, and a short distance to an array of shops and restaurants, movie theater, and other amenities. Property is available from September 15, 2023 through April 30,2024